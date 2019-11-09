The best Nintendo Switch deals pre Black Friday 2019 revealed: console, accessories and more

Nabbing yourself a bargain - particularly a Nintendo Switch shaped bargain - is one of the most satisfying feelings known to man. After all, imagine the other games you could afford with the money you’ve saved.

As you'd expect, the internet is already teaming with deals ahead of Black Friday 2019 - so why not explore the best of what Nintendo has to offer.





Demand is set to be high, with the Switch being declared the fastest selling console in Nintendo's history. This high demand also tends to mean that discounts aren't, generally speaking, all that massive - but that's not to say there aren't bargains to be found.





Some might even say that’s all the more reason to get in there early, do your prep work and take a long old peak at the offers the Shortlist team has compiled after hours of trawling the internet.





Last year saw discounts of up to £30 off the Switch on Amazon, knocking the price down to £279.





We’ll also be updating this page as often as possible with the best Nintendo Switch deals and offers around - so, y’know, be sure to give us a bookmark.





While you’re at it, it might be worth taking a look at the best Nintendo Switch games as compiled by the team





