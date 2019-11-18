Best Black Friday wearable deals 2019: great smartwatch discounts

Black Friday is a great time to get some major discounts on all those things you’ve been eyeing up - especially on all things smartwatch related, as this best Black Friday wearable deals guide proves.





In recent years people have become obsessed with counting their steps, monitoring their heart rates and using tech to get the most out of their workouts. And, this time of year has some great bargains for you, all in the shape of Black Friday 2019.





At ShortList, we spend a fair amount of time trying out the best Fitbits, best Android smartwatches and best fitness trackers - all in the hope of finding our readers the best products, for the best prices.





And, whether you’re looking for a tracker just to monitor your steps and the odd run, or something higher spec - these are the Black Friday deals for you.





We’ll continue to update this page throughout the Black Friday period so be sure to check back when you’re ready to spend.





35% off Fitbit Versa £129.99 (was £199.99) You can track everything from steps to calories with the Fitbit Versa. It has all the other features we’ve come to expect from Fitbit, including call notifications, sleep insights and Fitbit Pay. The three colour options (Black, Peach and Periwinkle) are all discounted. View now at Amazon

£30 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active £169.99 (was £199.99) The Galaxy Watch Active offers all the usual tracking of workouts, sleep and heart rate - but also provides breathing and mindfulness exercises when it thinks you’re stressed. It can be wirelessly charged, too, and now has a saving of £30. View now at Amazon

£64 off Fitbit Inspire HR and Google Nest Mini bundle £74.99 (was £139.99) Buy this bundle and save yourself a whopping £64. When sold separately this Fitbit Inspire HR and Nest Mini would usually cost £138, but get them both for £74.99 with this deal. This Fitbit has all the usual features and is waterproof up to 50m. The Nest Mini has Google Assistant built-in, and can set reminders and alarms for you. View now at Currys PC World

£40 off Samsung Galaxy Fit £49.99 (was £89.99) This small fitness tracker is ideal if you want to track your daily movements as well as any workouts. The battery should last all week, and now it’s available for only £49.99 - saving you £40. Weighing only 23g, it’s super lightweight and it two years of guarantee are included. View now at John Lewis

£20 off Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 - Spider-Man £59.99 (was £79.99) Garmin’s fitness trackers for children are some of the coolest on the market. We love this Spider-Man design but there are also discounts on the Star Wars, Frozen 2 and Princess designs. It’s swim friendly, and has a replaceable battery that lasts at least a year so no recharging required. Ideal for children age six and over, this tracker is now only £59.99. View now at Amazon



