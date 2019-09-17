Best iPhone: How does Apple's latest 11 Pro release compete?

September has come around again, marking the launch of yet another wave of Apple products to add to our best iPhone list.

This year saw the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, showcasing Apple's new A13 Bionic chip — transforming these models into the world's fastest ever smartphones.

Apple has failed to follow the crowd with the new models, opting for advanced speed, camera upgrades and longer battery life in place of foldable fads and 5G advancements.



UPDATE: And the reviews are in. The big upgrade on the iPhone 11 is the camera. With two rear sensors, the iPhone 11 allows you to take wider-angle images with the help of its 6.1-inch retina display and dual 12MP camera without compromising on image quality. However, it's the night mode on this model that proves to be among its biggest selling points, capturing bright, crisp images with ease, alongside an impressive portrait mode upgrade according to TechRadar. That being said, the raised glass camera box on the rear fails to impress, detracting from what is essentially an incredibly good looking, premium handset. Overall the 11 is a solid replacement for the iPhone XS - and coming in at £729, it's a cheaper handset that offers upgraded features in six colour variations.

As with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the 11 Pro has a three-lens camera on the back, optimising image quality - but again, a handset that is let down by the unattractive camera box on the rear. As with the 11, the Pro and Pro Max's standout features are undoubtedly the camera upgrade and the improved battery life. Oh, and did we fail to mention that the term 'slowfie' is now a thing courtesy of the Pro's slow-motion front view camera? Buzzfeed can't stop barking about it. The smallest of this year's three handsets with its 5.8-inch screen, the Pro - coming in at £1,049 - is a solid offering from Apple, but nothing that would be considered groundbreaking, particularly given the price point - or so say Engadget.

The Pro Max on the other hand takes that price-point and raises it to £1,149 for an entry-level handset. But as with the Pro, it's the camera and battery that propel this handset into the must-have bracket. Where as the iPhone XS Max offered a battery life of between eight and ten hours, the Pro Max consistently hits the 12 to 14 hour mark - a significant improvement on its predecessor. Bigger screen? Check. Higher price? Check. Worth the upgrade? We're not entirely sure.

Discover our iPhone list below and see how the newer models size-up against the existing iPhone XR and iPhone 8 handsets:

Best iPhone 1 . iPhone 8 £479 View now in Apple With its 4.7 inch Retina HD display, the iPhone 8 has a 12MP camera much like the 8 Plus and XR models. The entry-level handset for the 8 range features wireless charging like its larger sibling and comes in three colours, with either 64GB or 128GB worth of storage. 2 0 Thanks for voting 2 . iPhone 8 Plus £579 Buy now in Apple Launched in 2017, the iPhone 8 Plus featured Apple’s largest iPhone screen at the time of release, with a 5.5 inch Retina HD display. Available in Silver, Space Grey and Gold, the 8 Plus has a 12MP camera like both the 8 and the XR, but features touch ID in place of the Face ID seen in the newer X models. Superseded by two newer generations of handset, the 8 Plus is a little way behind the times when it comes to battery life and wireless charging but makes for a step up from a entry-level model. 2 1 Thanks for voting 3 . iPhone 11 £729 View now in Apple With a similar industrial design to the X range, the iPhone 11 features an upgrade in the form of an A13 Bionic chip - making it the world’s fastest smartphone. The aluminum design also makes it the strongest - or so claim Apple. Available in 6 different colours, the handset features spatial audio ensuring users get the full cinematic experience. With a dual camera system that works 3 times faster, excelling in low-light and features a 12MP lens. Ultimately, not a lot has changed from the X range (excluding the camera and chip), with the latest model coming in at £729. 1 1 Thanks for voting 4 . iPhone 11 Pro £1049 View now in Apple Featuring the latest A13 chip - making it the fastest smartphone in existence - the sleek looking iPhone 11 Pro is the new kid on the iPhone block. Featuring Apple’s new triple-camera system and a controversial square-shaped camera housing, the 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch display and is the smallest of the new generation iPhones. With a back that features a single piece of machined grass, the handset comes in a new Midnight Green colour, alongside Silver, Gold and Space Grey offerings. The battery also boasts four more hours than that of the iPhone XS and is priced at £149. 1 2 Thanks for voting 5 . iPhone XR £629 View now in Apple The entry-level model of the iPhone X range, the XR serves up a similar design to its XS counterpart but at a more affordable price. With its 6.1 inch display and powerful A12 Bionic chip, the XR is an attractive alternative to its siblings when you consider its impressive battery life. Available in five different colours, the handset features a single 12-megapixel rear camera, making it a well rounded iPhone for those on a budget. Available with either 64GB o 128GB of storage, the XR is let down by a lower-res screen than other X models and many apps still aren’t fully optimised for the handset. 0 1 Thanks for voting 6 . ​iPhone 11 Pro Max £1149 View now in Apple As with the rest of its iPhone 11 siblings, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the fastest smartphone in the world, courtesy of its advanced A13 Bionic chip. Featuring the same three-lens camera as the iPhone 11 Pro, it incorporates a telephoto lens, a wide lens and the ultra-wide lens - all of which shoot in 4K. An improved battery also ensures it has a battery life that supersedes the Pro by an hour. It’s a somewhat bulky offering courtesy of the large 6.5-inch screen and square camera frame, however, it’s a necessary one, given the need to keep up with rivals like Samsung and Huawei who excel when it comes to camera capability. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Available in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold, the handset is the priciest of the bunch at £1149. 0 2 Thanks for voting View More