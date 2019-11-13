The best TV deals: Major pre Black Friday 2019 discounts revealed

Buying a TV can get pretty darn stressful. With terms like HDR, OLED and LCD banded around like nobody's business, it can be hard to know if you’re really getting a good deal or just getting carried away with a discount.

And with Black Friday 2019 barely a few weeks away, there are only going to be more and more TV deals out there.





If you’re struggling with all the terminology, we’d suggest checking out our list of best TVs to buy in 2019. In it you’ll find a selection of the best TVs across a range of sizes, specs and price points.





We’ll also continue to update this page throughout the Black Friday period so be sure to bookmark this page and check page when you’re feeling like a splurg.





For now, these are the five deals we think are worth your time.





39% off LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV £1,099 (was £1,799.99) This 2019 LG model is Bluetooth-enabled, voice-controllable (via Alexa or Google Assistant) and offers a 55-inch OLED display. It also has a gallery mode so that your TV can double up as an art canvas when not in use. Now at £1,099, you can get nearly 40% off a model that is not yet a year old. View now on Amazon

33% off Hisense 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV £299 (was £449) This Hisense TV has a 4K HDR display, which offers 4x more pixels than full HD. You can also get every TV app you could possibly imagine - Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, UKTV Play, BBC iPlayer are all available - and it’s 50% faster than the previous generation. Plus, less than £300 for a 50-inch TV is a pretty good deal. View now at Amazon

Save £549 Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Soundbar £1,499 (was £2,048) If you know you want your TV experience to have a bit more oomph, then you should consider this Samsung TV bundle, as the 2019 QLED model comes with a HW-Q60R Cinematic Sound Bar. Now only £1,499, the products would cost you an additional £549 when sold separately. The 55-inch TV also has voice assistance, and a Premium One Remote Control which can also control the accompanying soundbar. View now at John Lewis





27% off Philips 50-inch UHD Smart TV with Ambilight £399 (was £550) With three-sided Ambilight on this 50-inch TV, watch as the lights respond in real-time to the action on the screen. And, with Dolby Vision and Atmos, the TV offers superb contrast and clear sound quality. Get 27% off at Amazon now and pay only £399 for the 2019 model. View now at Amazon

£180 off Sony Bravia 49-inch LED TV with Google Assistant £499 (was £679) ony’s Triluminous display offers “true-to-life colour” and Motionflow XR means the TV should keep up with the action no matter what you’re watching. It has Google Assistant built-in so you can change the channel with a simple voice command, and reviews suggest it’s easy to set up - always a bonus. Now, £499 - saving you £180 off it’s RRP. View now at Currys PC World



