Apple unveils new Pride Collection for 2025

Ahead of Pride Month, Apple is introducing a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpaper to celebrate the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order from today and the matching dynamic watch face and wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update - so you'll be able to get that pretty soon, as long as you’re not someone who defers and ignores the updates for weeks on end (guilty).





Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, Apple’s Pride Edition Sport Bands are assembled by hand from individual stripes of colour that have been compression moulded together, creating a subtle yet striking variation for each version. This means no two bands are exactly the same - a comment on the individuality of members of the LGBTQ+ community? Quite possibly.





The new Pride Harmony watch face and digital wallpapers offer a complementary design. The analog watch face presents bold individual rainbow stripes which shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals, as users raise their wrist to check the time.





The wallpaper features colours that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device.





Tim Cook, Apple’s current CEO is a public advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has spoken out against discriminatory laws. He has previously stated that being gay is “among the greatest gifts God has given me”, and has actively supported LGBTQ+ equality efforts including donating to gay rights campaigns including Encircle, Equality North Carolina, the National Center for Transgender Equality, and The Trevor Project amongst others. He has used his platform to call out states and companies that discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Pride Harmony watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order on apple.com and in the app store. The band is selling for $49 and will start rolling out in selected stores too. It is available in both S/M and M/L lengths so there should be something that suits you.

Main image credit: Apple