Shoreditch's XOYO is back this weekend after refurb, with big opening party

At the beginning of January 2026, XOYO's owners announced the Shoreditch club and live music venue was getting a full refurb. And now it’s about to reopen.

XOYO is back on January 31st with an “opening party” that includes sets from Fleur Shore, Kidoo, St David and Btay.

At the time of writing you can still pick up a ticket, but we’re on the final release so you’re looking at £20 plus booking fee. Doors open at 10pm, with curfew at 5am. The website claims ticket allocations are running low, with fewer than 100 left.

XOYO was acquired by Propaganda Independent Venues in November 2025. It’s a venture headed up by Dan Ickowitz-Seidler and Richard Buck, but the face of XOYO's new era is Kirk Allen, who has taken anyone interested on a tour of the refurb over the last few week via a series of Instagram videos.

The refurb involves new lighting, a reworked sound system and more. There are 350 metres of pixel tube lights, which snake around the ceiling of the main room, and six lighting cubes. We've not seen it in person, but in pictures? It looks great.

The sound system has been reworked in the secondary The Jungle space, which has also received a lighting upgrade.

“Excited to take over the legendary event space, XOYO and give it the attention and love it deserves,” says XOYO co-owner Kirk Allen.

“The reaction has been insane, so much love & support! We plan to bring special guests every weekend across all music genres.”

XOYO originally opened in 2010, and quickly became a bulwark of Shoreditch’s live music and club scene.

“It has been neglected. It used to be an icon, it used to be an institution. Everyone used to play here, but over the past few years it has been left to rot,” Allen claimed ahead of the club’s renovation.

If you can’t make opening night, there’s another big event on February 7th, featuring Calvin Clarke, Joey Daniel and George Smeddles. If you'd rather be able to get home before midnight, upcoming live acts include Hungarian rapper Pogány Induló on February 28th, and electronic pop duo Pearly Drops on March 5th.





