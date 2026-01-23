This legendary LGBTQ+ club night is officially returning to London

Usually, when there’s a headline about nightlife, it’s the bringer of gloomy news, as closures and cancellations rise incessantly. However, this time, it’s good news as one of the capital’s legendary queer parties, Duckie, is making a comeback for 2026.

The celebrated LGBTQ+ high-kicking all-nighter was a cornerstone of quer culture and nightlife at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, running for 27 years before taking a final bow in 2022. Known for its nightlife scene, parties, performances, and DJ sets across the city.

Like most people and places looking to announce big news, Duckie confirmed its revival via social media, announcing that it would be back on 7th March 2026 – albeit with a slightly different look. The new and revamped night will be reading from its usual south London nest over to St Paul’s Church Hall in Stoke Newington, claiming the change in venue was to avoid ‘greedy right-wing, south London pub landlords.’

A post shared by Duckie Vauxhall (@duckievauxhall) A photo posted by on

In keeping with its reputation, the returned night promises to have a cheap bar, free buffet, and trusty old cuppas, too. The evenings are running bi-monthly, kicking off at 7pm, and running until 11pm, because really, no one (including the organisers) wants to be out past midnight – especially if you were around and partying during Duckie’s original run back in 1995. Bets on you being back by midnight, skincare done, asleep in time to wake up for Park Run the next morning.

In yet more good news, the return of Duckie means the return of its famous bouncers – or door whores as they’re known. There’ll be a whole range of tunes too, ‘not just glam rock and jangly pop’ in the words of the organisers.

Basically, it looks like a South West legend is back, just with a new postcode, and this iteration promises all the fun, laughs, and good times as before. You can keep up with all the news and events from Duckie via their Instagram.





