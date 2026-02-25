Iron Maiden documentary coming to UK cinemas in May ahead of giant Knebworth gig

Iron Maiden are one of the UK’s most enduring bands, and their shared history will be dug into in a documentary due to come to London cinemas from May 7th.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition’s cinema run has been confirmed on the documentary’s official website. And it reaches far beyond the UK, with screenings planned for the US, across Europe, and more besides.

We first heard about plans for a 50th anniversary documentary on Iron Maiden almost a year ago in March 2025, with rumours of cinematic release plans floating about back then too.

The documentary features interviews with band members, and both likely and unlikely talking heads such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Chuck D. It also features the last interview with the band’s early vocalist Paul Di’Anno, who featured on the first two Iron Maiden albums and died in late 2024.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition is directed by Malcolm Venville, who in the past has made TV series about historical figures like Churchill, suggesting to us he may have got the gig after professing his love for the band.

We're yet to hear exactly which UK cinemas will screen the doc, but tickets are due to go on sale from March 18th.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition is a 106 minute documentary that looks into the five decades (plus) of the band’s existence. Iron Maiden formed in 1975, when founder member Steve Harris was still a late-teen.

Their first album didn’t come out until 1980, though, an eponymous debut that reached number four on the UK album charts. They have since totted up 17 studio albums.

Iron Maiden are playing one UK show this year, dubbed Eddfest. Like the doc, it’s a celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, at Knebworth. And it’s more than just a gig.

The concert is on Saturday July 11th, but there will be further live music, entertainment, a fair and an “Infinite Dreams Museum Experience” on the Friday too.

Support acts include The Darkness, The Hu, Airbourne and The Almighty. Tickets cost £146.58 including transaction fees.

Simon Dawson is currently Iron Maiden’s drummer — expected to play Eddfest — having taken the legendary Nicko McBain’s throne after he retired from touring in December 2024.





