Soulwax announce rave at legendary Abbey Road studio - how to get a ticket

DJ legends Soulwax recently rocked the O2 Academy Brixton, and are about to play somewhere a little more out of the ordinary: Abbey Road.

Yep, we’re talking about Abbey Road Studios, where some classic albums and film soundtracks have been recorded. The Soulwax party will take place in Studio One, which is “the world's largest purpose-built recording studio.”

There’s room for a 100-piece orchestra and 100-piece choir, so it should be able to cram in a good number of revellers on Saturday, February 21st, when Soulwax Presents Abbey Road After Hours takes place.

It begins at 8pm and goes on until 1am, and to get in, you need to register at the Soulwax website.

It’s effectively a prize draw, and is open until 12pm on February 12th.

75 pairs of tickets are up for grabs, so if you do “win” a spot at Abbey Road, you will be able to take a friend too. And those winners will be contacted on February 13th.

“If you only go to one rave in the place where they record Star Wars soundtracks, while dancing to 2manydjs & friends on DEEWEE’s mad new soundsystem, spinning Soulwax music recorded just the day before in Studio Two and immediately cut to vinyl in-house...make it this one,” Soulwax and Abbey Road posted on Instagram.

That post was also accompanied by a mysterious phone number you can call, 07886 072 699.

We did just that. You’ll hear a recorded message from this Soulwax Rave Hotline, and then be sent an SMS with the link to the prize draw registration. So, yeah, you can skip that bit if you like.

More acts are due to be announced ahead of the 21st February event.

Soulwax currently have no more London dates in the diary, their last concert being a Brixton gig on January 15th. Upcoming dates include Beyond the Pale festival in Ireland, held from June 12th to 14th, and Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire, from July 30th to August 2nd.





