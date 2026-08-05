More acts revealed for Pitchfork Festival London, including Panda Bear and DIIV

Most London festivals take place in the summer. But if you’re looking for something to do later in the year, consider Pitchfork Festival London, which has just announced its second wave of acts.

We wrote about the first wave of acts — which was most of them, to be honest — back in June. But there are some notable names among this second selection.

The biggest are Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, who will play in support of The Avalanches on 6th November at the Roundhouse. Arushi Jain will have a DJ set slot that evening.

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DIIV are also a headliner highlight of the Dalston Takeover day, on 7th November, while Sex Mask and Sarah Meth have also been added to that epic roll-call.

Here are the other just-announced acts for Pitchfork Festival London later this year:

Rockie Rode, The Healing Power of Horses and Any Young Mechanic on 4th November at MOTH

Touching Ice on 4th November at Village Underground

Charlie Osborne and Ship Sket on 5th November at Cause

Robert Lester Folsom, Star Moles and Sean Solomon on 5th November at ICA

Thaiboy Digital on 7th November at Village Underground

Nirosta Steel on 7th November at ICA

Pitchfork has teamed up with DICE for ticket sales, and are purchased per-gig, aside from the multi-venue Dalston Takeover on 7th November.

Tickets begin at £20.30, rising to £46.25 for the big-name The Avalanches plus Panda Bear show at the Roundhouse.

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That top ticket is currently sold out, with an active wait list, but plenty of shows still have ticket availability including the Dalston Takeover and rising star Jacob Alon at Hackney Empire on 4th November.

The first Pitchfork London Festival was in 2021, and featured a fistful of notable acts including Anna Meredith, Black Midi, Iceage and Stereolab.

Pitchfork’s very first fully branded festival took place all the way back in 2006, in Chicago.