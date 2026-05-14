10 London festivals worth leaving the house for this summer

Don’t say it too loudly, but summer is just around the corner. For years now, London has been offering up a fine array of festivals featuring everything from rock and pop to underground dance music, hip-hop, jazz and much more besides.

With 2026 being a fallow year for Glastonbury, there will be many Londoners feeling the hole in their diary without the annual pilgrimage to Worthy Farm. Whether you’re pining for music and mayhem in a Somerset field or just looking for some great music in one of London’s fantastic parks and open spaces, then we’ve got you covered!

London’s festivals offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for roots reggae, pounding beats, laid back jazzy vibes or vintage pop. Sit back, crack open a drink and dream of partying to your favourite tunes, on a (hopefully) sunny day in London this summer!

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(Image credit: Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

When: 23rd of May

23rd of May Where: Brockwell Park

Brockwell Park Notable artists: Floating Points, Honey Dijon, Andy C, Joy Orbison

Happening back-to-back with Cross the Tracks at Brockwell Park, Field Day is a festival that has gone through some pretty major evolutions since its inception in 2007.

In its early days, the event focused on indie and folk, but then changed tack significantly as it moved into electronica, hip-hop, grime and R&B. Before finding its current home, the event was staged at Victoria Park and even in a warehouse in Enfield. This year’s line-up features Floating Points, Honey Dijon, Andy C, Joy Orbison and many more.

(Image credit: Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

When: 24th of May

24th of May Where: Brockwell Park

Brockwell Park Notable artists: Little Simz, Joy Crookes

Established in 2019, Cross The Tracks has made a huge impact on the London festival scene. It focuses on showcasing a blend of jazz, funk, soul and hip-hop – often with a dash of dance music in there for good measure.

This year’s line-up features boundary-pushing afro-jazz collective Kokoroko, The Outlook Orchestra, Fabio and Grooverider and many more. The day will be closed in fine fashion by all-conquering UK MC Little Simz.

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(Image credit: Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

When: 25th of May

25th of May Where: Brockwell Park

Brockwell Park Notable artists: Beres Hammond, Aidonia, Elephant Man, Gyptian

City Splash is a joy filled celebration of Caribbean and African music. It focuses predominantly on reggae, dancehall and afrobeats. This time, punters will be treated to a UK exclusive show from veteran reggae artist Beres Hammond, plus Aidonia, Elephant Man, Gyptian, Channel One and many more.

(Image credit: Brockwell Live)

When: 30th-31st May

30th-31st May Where: Brockwell Park

Brockwell Park Notable artists: Lily Allen, Jessie J, Scissor Sisters

Mighty Hoopla is a gutsy and fun celebration of all things pop culture. Designed as an inclusive event, it celebrates LGBTQ+ artists and queer art. Expect pop nostalgia, drag acts, DJs and a whole lot more.

The line-up features headline sets on the Saturday and Sunday respectively from Lilly Allen and Scissor Sisters. Other artists on the bill include Jessie J, JLS, Five, Horse Meat Disco, Jodie Harsh and Heather Small.

(Image credit: Detour Discotheque)

When: 16th-26th of July

16th-26th of July Where: Edmond J Safra Fountain Court, Somerset House

Edmond J Safra Fountain Court, Somerset House Notable artists: The Cribs, Three Scared Souls, Naïka, Benjamin Clementine

Arguably more of a concert series than a festival, the Summer Series is, however, a stellar set of events hosted by Somerset House in July. True to form, the event will feature both beloved classic artists and current innovators across a range of genres.

Taking to the stage in the beautiful Edmond J Safra Fountain Court will be Lightning Seeds, Black Country New Road, Flaming Lips, Benjamin Clemantine and more.

(Image credit: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When: 2nd of August

2nd of August Where: Burgess Park

Burgess Park Notable artists: Ari Lennox, Greenta Peng, Smino

A relative newcomer to the London scene, Jazz café festival returns with its third edition in 2026. The event takes the musical ethos of the legendary Camden venue and showcases a range of soulful sounds and boundary-pushing artists.

Ari Lennox, Greentea Peng, Durand Bernarr, Boldy James and Smino are among the event’s stellar line-up.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for H&M)

When: 8th of August

8th of August Where: Burgess Park

Burgess Park Notable artists: SHERELLE, Helena Hauff, TYGAPAW, DJ Heartstring, HAAi, Job Jobse,

Organised by the team behind The Jazz Café, Maiden Voyage has been bringing unmissable line-ups showcasing the best of contemporary electronic music to London each summer since 2019.

Originally held in Stratford before moving to the Lea Valley – it now finds a home alongside Jazz Café Festival at Burgess Park. This year’s line-up features Confidence Man, ALCATRAZ, DJ Gigola, DJ Heartstring, Helena Hauff and many more.

(Image credit: Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic via Getty)

When: 8th-9th of August

8th-9th of August Where: Crystal Palace Bowl

Crystal Palace Bowl Notable artists: Nas, The Roots, Floetry, Nia Smith, Sasha Keable

Created by the legendary hip-hop group The Roots, this event originates from Philadelphia. London is being treated to the first international edition, which offers up two days of top-tier hip-hop, soul and jazz. It will, of course, feature The Roots, performing here with fellow legend Nas.

Other artists on the bill include Anthony Hamilton, Musiq Soulchild, Benny the Butcher, Yasiin Bey, Black Thought, Robert Glasper & Questlove and Common.

(Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage / Getty Images)

When: 21st-23rd August + 28th-30th August

21st-23rd August + 28th-30th August Where: Victoria Park

Victoria Park Notable artists: Tyler, The Creator, Baby Keem, Jorja Smith, Tems, Lorde, Deftones, Idles, Twenty One Pilots

Each year since 2018, All Points East has brought hugely varied line-ups featuring big names and cult artists to Victoria Park. The 2026 edition keeps things going with another set of themed one-day events.

Major draws include Tyler, The Creator, Jorja Smith, Lorde and Twenty One Pilots. On Sunday 23 August, the series will host Outbreak Fest – a day of rock and metal featuring acts such as Deftones, Amyl and the Sniffers, Interpol and more.

(Image credit: Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)

When: 22nd-24th May

22nd-24th May Where: Peckham Rye Park

Peckham Rye Park Notable artists: Giggs, CASSISDEAD, Seth Troxler, Todd Terje, Saoirse

GALA takes place on the May bank holiday weekend and is now London’s largest independent festival. This three-day event is proud of its independence and known for using high-quality sound systems and featuring a diverse selection of electronica and underground dance music.

The 2026 edition features one of its strongest line-ups. Giggs will play a much-anticipated homecoming set, while others on the bill include CASSISDEAD, Seth Troxler, Todd Terje, Saoirse and more.





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