London's Meatopia meat festival "acts" revealed

A meat festival takes over London's Tobacco Dock this summer — the aptly-named Meatopia — and the full line-up of chefs set to fling food over fire has been announced.

There are absolutely loads of chefs on the roster: 80-plus of them.

Just picking a few from the list, there’s Adriana Cavita from Cavita, Anton Vasyliev of Chelsea Grill, Ellen Parr from Lucky & Joy, Jeff Marris from Bodeans, Jack Macrae of Mondo Sando and Luke Larsson of Khao Bird, which was recently added to the Michelin Guide.

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You can browse through the full Meatopia line-up over at the festival website.

Meatopia takes place from 3rd to 6th September at Tobacco Dock, and you buy tickets for a specific day. The price varies by day but, at the time of writing, they start at £28.65 for the Thursday 4-10pm session, rising to £53 for the 12-10pm Saturday session.

These prices may change, as Meatopia uses a tiered ticketing system.

There’s also a MeatBucks currency system in place, and it’s the “only way to buy food” at the fest. Each vendor serves just one dish, and each one costs a single MeatBuck. You can get a four pack of 4 MeatBucks for £30, or they can be bought on-site on the day. It’s a cashless festival, though, so be sure to bring a card or a phone setup with wireless payments.

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Not all of the chefs will be cooking each day, of course. Metaopia’s organisers say you can expect “20-30” each day.

More than just meat

A second drop of chefs was just announced, with the first load having been teased back in April.

What’s still to be announced is the music line-up. For previous Meatopias this has been announced around six weeks before the event itself, suggesting we may hear more in late July or early August.

Last year were got brass bands, DJs and even a mariachi covers band. There’s more to do than just eat at Meatopia.

However, it’s not necessarily going to be the best event for the veggies out there. “Meatopia is probably not great for vegetarians or vegans, though everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the music, bars, demos and atmosphere,” reads the festival website.

Meatopia has been around since 2013 and now takes place in both London and Glasgow, which held a fest earlier this month from 12th to 14th June.





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