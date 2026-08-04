Jesse Eisenberg’s new comedy is set to be the closing flick at this year’s BFI London Film Festival

BFI announced it would be opening its annual film festival with a bang last week, confirming that the Oscar-tipped Ian Charleson biopic Elsinore would be kicking off the whole shebang. Now, the closer for the festival has been revealed, and it's just as starry and impressive.

Jesse Eisenberg’s new film will be taking the coveted closing spot. Called The Debut, the new comedy-drama will be bringing its all-star cast to London’s Royal Festival Hall to bring the curtain down on the famous festival’s 70th edition on 18th October.

Ironically, The Debut is not Eisenberg’s own film debut, and its arrival on South Bank marks the writer-director’s third feature film at London’s Film Festival.

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The Debut boats an incredible cast. Eisenberg co-stars in the film, alongside Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, and Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters.

The Debut | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The Debut follows Moore as Mona Friedman, “a shy woman [who] is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director, she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theatre production.”

Note the plot point of "an original musical", meaning that we should be in for plenty of new tunes. The film's score has been written by Emile Mosseri, and Jesse Eisenberg has penned the songs. Between Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, and Bernadette Peters you’ve already got some pretty heavyweight musicians and singers so we’re likely in for an auditory treat.

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are also attached to the project through their company Fruit Tree productions. The pair's production company was also involved with Eisenberg's writing debut, A Real Pain.