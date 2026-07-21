A Restaurant Festival is heading to West London bringing deals to some of the area's best eateries
My kinda festival
London knows how to do festivals, from summer staples like LIDO Fest and Cross the tracks to slightly more niche celebrations like Picklefest and Burgerfest, London knows how to do a festival. Now a new festival is heading to West London and it’s all about restaurants.
Plated is a new festival for 2026 which will take place this August, a bit like Fringe but more plates than plays. Running from 1st-31st, the festival brings together over 30 different venues for a month of food, drink, and exclusive offers on multiple spots across the borough – including spots on the King’s Road. The festival will include a month of festival-exclusive menus, complimentary cocktails, chef collaborations, tasting experiences, and exceptional-value dining.
More than 30 different venues are already signed up for the fest, including big hitting names like The Ivy and Hawksmoor. At Hawksmoor (the Knightsbridge branch) they’ll be offering up a discounted run of their set menu, with two courses £25, and three at £30 which includes a complimentary drink on arrival. There’s Mexican restaurant Ixchel will be serving up its two-course lunch offering for £28. Italian gem Azzurra in Sloane Square offering a complimentary glass of champagne, you’ll get a welcome spritz at Heston Blumenthal’s gaff, and a rather fancy glass of Laurent Perrier at The Lanesborough.
There are loads of offers up for grabs, with discounts across both lunches and dinners, which means that you'll be able to dine out for less at some seriously stunning spots that are worth a visit. In the words of the organisers, it's "no membership, no fuss - just the best of summer in the city, one reservation at a time."
All the venues taking part in Plated 2026
- Azzurra
- Big Easy
- Chelsea Grill
- CLAP London
- Harry’s Dolce Vita
- Harvey Nichols
- Hawksmoor Knightsbridge
- Ixchel
- Kahani London
- Rabbit
- San Carlo
- SETTE at Bvlgari Hotel London
- Signor Sassi
- Sticks’n’Sushi
- The Cadogan Arms
- The Chalk
- The Ivy Asia Chelsea
- The Ivy Chelsea Garden
- The Lanesborough Grill
- The March Hare
- The Mayfair Chippy
- The Pig’s Ear
- The Trafalgar
- Tom Brown at The Capital
- Willet’s at The Cadogan
You can find a full list of exactly what’s on offer at the festival’s website.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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