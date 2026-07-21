A Restaurant Festival is heading to West London bringing deals to some of the area's best eateries

London knows how to do festivals, from summer staples like LIDO Fest and Cross the tracks to slightly more niche celebrations like Picklefest and Burgerfest, London knows how to do a festival. Now a new festival is heading to West London and it’s all about restaurants.

Plated is a new festival for 2026 which will take place this August, a bit like Fringe but more plates than plays. Running from 1st-31st, the festival brings together over 30 different venues for a month of food, drink, and exclusive offers on multiple spots across the borough – including spots on the King’s Road. The festival will include a month of festival-exclusive menus, complimentary cocktails, chef collaborations, tasting experiences, and exceptional-value dining.

(Image credit: The Cadogan Arms)

More than 30 different venues are already signed up for the fest, including big hitting names like The Ivy and Hawksmoor. At Hawksmoor (the Knightsbridge branch) they’ll be offering up a discounted run of their set menu, with two courses £25, and three at £30 which includes a complimentary drink on arrival. There’s Mexican restaurant Ixchel will be serving up its two-course lunch offering for £28. Italian gem Azzurra in Sloane Square offering a complimentary glass of champagne, you’ll get a welcome spritz at Heston Blumenthal’s gaff, and a rather fancy glass of Laurent Perrier at The Lanesborough.

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There are loads of offers up for grabs, with discounts across both lunches and dinners, which means that you'll be able to dine out for less at some seriously stunning spots that are worth a visit. In the words of the organisers, it's "no membership, no fuss - just the best of summer in the city, one reservation at a time."

(Image credit: Macaulay Sinclair)

All the venues taking part in Plated 2026

Azzurra

Big Easy

Chelsea Grill

CLAP London

Harry’s Dolce Vita

Harvey Nichols

Hawksmoor Knightsbridge

Ixchel

Kahani London

Rabbit

San Carlo

SETTE at Bvlgari Hotel London

Signor Sassi

Sticks’n’Sushi

The Cadogan Arms

The Chalk

The Ivy Asia Chelsea

The Ivy Chelsea Garden

The Lanesborough Grill

The March Hare

The Mayfair Chippy

The Pig’s Ear

The Trafalgar

Tom Brown at The Capital

Willet’s at The Cadogan

You can find a full list of exactly what’s on offer at the festival’s website.





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