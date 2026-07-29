Charli xcx has new home in London, thanks to the National Portrait Gallery

Charli xcx's new album Music, Fashion, Film dropped just days ago on 24th July and, as if to celebrate the occasion, the singer has got herself a permanent place in London.

Sort of.

A portrait of Charli xcx has joined the National Portrait Gallery’s collection, sitting in room 33, for those keen to visit in person.

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It’s a print of a photo by UK photographer Harley Weir, taken in 2024 as part of the promotional cycle surrounding the singer’s Brat album.

It depicts Charli xcx wth voluminous hair and dark eye shadow, looking slightly away from the camera’s gaze.

The photo becomes part of the National Portrait Gallery’s History Makers area, and was acquired through a Collecting the Now fund. Its aim is to bring newer and more diverse artists into the gallery’s fold — not necessarily with pictures of white-hot pop stars.

Charli xcx sits alongside figures like Naomi Ackie, Raye and Princess Catherine in this part of the gallery, as well as a portrait of Adolescence star Owen Cooper.

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It’s found on the ground floor of the National Portrait Gallery.

Picture this

Charli xcx's Music, Fashion, Film could potentially become her second chart-topping album of the year, having reached similar heights with her Wuthering Heights soundtrack in February. We’ll find out on Friday late-afternoon when the UK Albums Chart releases its weekly stats.

The album has received mostly highly positive reviews from the critics, despite being a studio album follow-up to one of the most well-regarded pop albums of the decade, 2024’s Brat.

She only has one set of UK live shows on the books at present, though, the Reading and Leeds festivals in late August.

Her Music, Fashion, Film tour kicks off in September, but so far only the US leg has been announced. We will bring you news of UK dates as it arrives.

The National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection is free to visit, as is the current Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Portrait Award 2026 exhibition. You only have to pay to get into Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait, which is on until 6th September. Tickets cost £25, or £27 for Friday to Sunday slots.





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