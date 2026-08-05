London's best burgers are coming to Camden

If there’s one London burger spot likely to show up on any top 10 list, it’s Bleecker Burger. And now its much-loved patties are expanding out to Camden.

Bleecker Burger’s Camden restaurant will live at 45-46 Middle Yard, which is found within Camden market, around a five-minute walk from Camden Town tube.

The site already has “coming soon” advertising up on its windows, and is expected to open this Summer — says Bleecker’s own website.

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The Camden site will be the tenth Bleecker Burger location in London, if we include the “delivery only” Battersea branch.

What’s all the fuss about? We have no doubt some of you could argue all day about the best burger spots in London, but Bleecker Burgers received quite the eye-opening accolade last month.

The World’s 101 Best Burgers rated Bleecker the number one pick in not just London or the UK, but the entire world. And that’s pretty mad, isn’t it? London snagged the first two spots, with Bleecker trailed by Black Bear Burger.

They were also celebrated at the National Burger Awards earlier this year.

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It’s a good idea to turn up to Bleecker Burger with the right mindset, though, if you have not before. It’s a no-fuss kind of establishment, where burger and fries are served without much ceremony, on paper plates.

The menu is simple too. Meat eaters can get a cheeseburger or bacon cheeseburger — single or double patty — while the blue cheese Blue Burger is the one nod to something more exotic. There’s also a veggie version of Bleecker's cheese burger with a Symplicity patty made of mushrooms, beetroot and onion. Burgers start at £10.50.

Bleecker Burger’s upcoming Camden branch sees it reach into North London further than ever before, and we have no doubt it will prove a hit.

“I’m still feeling the same butterflies I felt at Old Spitalfields 11 years ago when we opened our first site. So much is the same, like our food and menu, but much has changed and developed,” says Bleecker Burger founder Zan Kaufman.

“Camden opens in late summer. We are looking forward to welcoming our old customers and some new ones too.”

As well as serving burgers in person, this opening sees Bleecker Burger’s delivery zone expand to include “Kentish Town, Tufnell Park, Belsize Park, Swiss Cottage, Hampstead, Highgate, Archway, Holloway and Arsenal.”