Pitchfork Music Festival London 2026 announces line up: ticket details and more
7 days, 10+ venues, dozens of acts
Pitchfork is taking over a bunch of London’s top music venues later this year for the Pitchfork Music Festival London, and the first (massive) wave of acts has been announced.
A few names that jump out at us immediately include The Avalanches, Jacob Alon, Actress, Tortoise and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. You can check out the full list of announced acts below, but let’s deal with some of the key Pitchfork Music Festival London details first.
The festival runs from 2nd November to 8th November this year, and tickets go on sale later this week on 12th June at 10am.
Pitchfork has partnered up with DICE for ticketing, and tickets are sold per event — with pricing varying by act and venue.
For example, you’ll pay £43.04 for a ticket to The Avalanches at the Roundhouse or £27.25 for ear at The Cause on 5th November. All ticket costs have been published over at DICE already, so have a look.
If you’re here for a real festival flavour, the Dalston Takeover on Saturday 7th November is want you want. This day of music begins at 6pm, and sees Pitchfork take over EartH, Shacklewell Arms, The Victoria, Cafe OTO and St Matthias Church. Doors open at 4:30pm.
Tickets for the Dalston Takeover cost £42.11, and it’s headlined by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Remarkably, it has been 20 years since the first Pitchfork Music Festival. The London edition began in 2021 — this year’s is its sixth edition.
Here’s the full list of announced concerts, as published by the fine folk at Pitchfork:
Monday, 2nd November at MOTH
- Horse Jumper of Love
- Jawdropped
- Hammok
Tuesday, 3rd November at MOTH
- Greg Mendez
- Asher White
- villagerrr
Tuesday, 3rd November at KOKO
- The Radio Dept
- Ana Roxanne
- A Good Year
Wednesday, 4th November at Hackney Empire
- Jacob Alon
- Paulie Swan
Wednesday, 4th November at Hackney Church
- Tortoise
- Bill Orcutt
- Dagmar Zuniga
Wednesday, 4th November at KOKO
- Aja Monet
- Keiyaa
- Momoko Gill
Wednesday, 4th November at OSLO
- MGNA Crrrta
- Daine
Wednesday, 4th November at EartH Hall
- Los Thuthanaka (In The Round)
- Joshua Chuquimia Crampton
Thursday 5th November at the Cause
Ear
Thursday 5th November at Village Underground
- Lido Pimienta
- Amore
- Ms Ray
Thursday 5th November at EartH Theatre
- Actress
- KMRU
- Joy Guidry
Thursday 5th November at MOTH
- Colin Miller
- Told Slant
- H. Pruz
- Elijah Wolf
Friday 6th November at ICA
- Olof Dreijer
- Fauzia
- Cutouts
Friday 6th November at MOTH
- Kiwi Jr.
- Alien Boy
- Bleary Eyed
Friday 6th November at Roundhouse
- The Avalanches & Friends
Saturday 7th November
- 60 juno
- Bloodsports
- Cootie Catcher
- Flawed Mangoes
- Flooding
- Hiding Places
- Ideasforconversations
- Jordan Patterson
- Lots of Hands
- Mandy, Indiana
- Maria BC
- Midwife
- MX Lonely
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Robber Robber
- Sell Everything
- Sundots
- Superfan
- Swapmeet
- TURNSPIT
- Victoryland
- Working Men’s Club
Saturday 7th November at Roundhouse
- Noname
- Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Cleo Reed
- Kaicrewsade
Sunday 8th November at Royal Festival Hall
- Hania Rani
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.