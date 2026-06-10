Pitchfork Music Festival London 2026 announces line up: ticket details and more

Pitchfork is taking over a bunch of London’s top music venues later this year for the Pitchfork Music Festival London, and the first (massive) wave of acts has been announced.

A few names that jump out at us immediately include The Avalanches, Jacob Alon, Actress, Tortoise and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. You can check out the full list of announced acts below, but let’s deal with some of the key Pitchfork Music Festival London details first.

The festival runs from 2nd November to 8th November this year, and tickets go on sale later this week on 12th June at 10am.

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Pitchfork has partnered up with DICE for ticketing, and tickets are sold per event — with pricing varying by act and venue.

For example, you’ll pay £43.04 for a ticket to The Avalanches at the Roundhouse or £27.25 for ear at The Cause on 5th November. All ticket costs have been published over at DICE already, so have a look.

If you’re here for a real festival flavour, the Dalston Takeover on Saturday 7th November is want you want. This day of music begins at 6pm, and sees Pitchfork take over EartH, Shacklewell Arms, The Victoria, Cafe OTO and St Matthias Church. Doors open at 4:30pm.

Tickets for the Dalston Takeover cost £42.11, and it’s headlined by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

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Remarkably, it has been 20 years since the first Pitchfork Music Festival. The London edition began in 2021 — this year’s is its sixth edition.

Here’s the full list of announced concerts, as published by the fine folk at Pitchfork:

Monday, 2nd November at MOTH

Horse Jumper of Love

Jawdropped

Hammok

Tuesday, 3rd November at MOTH

Greg Mendez

Asher White

villagerrr

Tuesday, 3rd November at KOKO

The Radio Dept

Ana Roxanne

A Good Year

Wednesday, 4th November at Hackney Empire

Jacob Alon

Paulie Swan

Wednesday, 4th November at Hackney Church

Tortoise

Bill Orcutt

Dagmar Zuniga

Wednesday, 4th November at KOKO

Aja Monet

Keiyaa

Momoko Gill

Wednesday, 4th November at OSLO

MGNA Crrrta

Daine

Wednesday, 4th November at EartH Hall

Los Thuthanaka (In The Round)

Joshua Chuquimia Crampton

Thursday 5th November at the Cause

Ear

Thursday 5th November at Village Underground

Lido Pimienta

Amore

Ms Ray

Thursday 5th November at EartH Theatre

Actress

KMRU

Joy Guidry

Thursday 5th November at MOTH

Colin Miller

Told Slant

H. Pruz

Elijah Wolf

Friday 6th November at ICA

Olof Dreijer

Fauzia

Cutouts

Friday 6th November at MOTH

Kiwi Jr.

Alien Boy

Bleary Eyed

Friday 6th November at Roundhouse

The Avalanches & Friends

Saturday 7th November

60 juno

Bloodsports

Cootie Catcher

Flawed Mangoes

Flooding

Hiding Places

Ideasforconversations

Jordan Patterson

Lots of Hands

Mandy, Indiana

Maria BC

Midwife

MX Lonely

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Robber Robber

Sell Everything

Sundots

Superfan

Swapmeet

TURNSPIT

Victoryland

Working Men’s Club

Saturday 7th November at Roundhouse

Noname

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Cleo Reed

Kaicrewsade

Sunday 8th November at Royal Festival Hall

Hania Rani





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