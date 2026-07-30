A new free photography exhibition is coming to London, going behind the scenes at Abbey Road during its most iconic eras

Abbey Road is pretty much synonymous with musical greatness, and is one of those iconic yet mystical London gems with just as much history enclosed within it as the local museums. Now, a retrospective of sorts is heading our way, with a new exhibition which will unmask some of the details and quiet moments behind some of the biggest albums ever created.

Called Abbey Road: Reframed, the exhibition will be presented in three parts: The Art of Recording, Iconic Image Makers, and the Abbey Road Music Photography Accelerator. The whole exhibition is only in London fleetingly, running from 11th-22nd August at the capital’s Iconic Images Gallery. And much like the spirit of the 60s music heyday, the art is free to see.

The Art of Recording explores the technology of sound through the lens of the legendary Nile Rodgers’ arrangement of Let’s Dance, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, and The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It celebrates the craftsmanship and technology behind some of the world’s most influential recordings, with a rare opportunity to see photographs of items from the Abbey Road collection which have never been exhibited.

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(Image credit: Inès Ziouane via Abbey Road: Reframed)

Iconic Image Makers is all about recognising the photographers whose work has shaped the visual history of music. It will feature a collection of celebrated images taken at Abbey Road Studios across the years, including the works of celebrated photographers Jill Furmanovsky, Norman Parkinson and Terry O’ Neill.

The Abbey Road Music Photography Accelerator brings together images from finalists and award winners from the Music Photography Awards over the last four years. Featured photographers include Alex Castillo, Alex Amoros, Ines Ziouane, Jen Amelia, Paul Bogle, Phoebe Fox, Tom Pallant and Pooneh Ghana.

You can find Abbey Road: Reframed at Iconic Images Gallery, 16 Waterloo Place, SW1Y 4AR.





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