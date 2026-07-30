Camden Rocks is bringing its legendary all-day gigs back to Barfly
And London's grassroots scene is all the better for it
For generations of London gig-goers, Barfly was the venue that let you see the festival headliners of the future cut their teeth, where you'd stumble across your next favourite band for the price of a couple of pints, and where Camden's reputation as the capital's rock 'n' roll heart was forged.
Now one of its most-loved institutions is making a comeback.
Camden Rocks has announced that its famous all-day gigs are returning to the newly reopened Barfly, with a series of Saturday takeovers running from August through to October. Better still, the events are set to become a regular fixture at the iconic Chalk Farm Road venue, giving emerging bands another vital stage in a city where grassroots music spaces remain under constant pressure.
The first event lands on 8th August, packing more than ten artists into a day running from 12.30pm until 11pm. London's own Lyla Nova tops a bill alongside Isla Rico, Drew Thomas, Jagged Camels, Dave Melia, Focus, Lake Acacia, To The Dogs, BroccoliBoy and Beach Bønes.
Further all-dayers follow on 12th September, 3rd October and 24th October, with artists including Danny Wildheart & The UK Reprobates, The Priscillas, The Heat Inc, The Sideshows and hard rock outfit Torus all scheduled to appear.
Classic venue, all-new bands
There's connective tissue between the return of both the Barfly and Camden Rocks in such quick succession. Camden Rocks founder Chris McCormack launched the event series at the original Barfly back in 2009, and is now a co-owner of the venue following its relaunch earlier this summer.
That relaunch marked Barfly's return as one of London's most important live music venues, complete with upgraded sound and lighting, a new Wall of Fame, a vinyl listening bar and a restored vintage jukebox. Frank Turner christened the venue's comeback with a pair of headline sets on its (re)opening night.
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Camden Rocks is also inviting unsigned acts to apply to play future events, with submissions open to rock, indie, punk, metal and alternative artists. If Barfly's history is anything to go by, today's opening act could easily become tomorrow's arena headliner.
The full upcoming Camden Rocks line-up is as follows:
Saturday 8th August 2026
Isla Rico
Drew Thomas
Jagged Camels
Lyla Nova
Dave Melia
Focus
Lake Acacia
To The Dogs
BroccoliBoy
Beach Bønes
Saturday 12th September 2026
Danny Wildheart & The UK Reprobates
The Priscillas
River Hounds
Midway Still
Barking Poets
Can't Stop Talking
Leoni Jane Kennedy
Harsh Language
Prick
Saturday 3rd October 2026 (from 12:30pm)
The Heat Inc
Kultura
The Sha Sha Shanimals
HollowKid
Down Charmed
Conor Hughes
Carpethead
Bullmaera
(from 8:30pm)
The Sideshows
Bite Me
Saturday 24th October 2026
Torus
Jake Jones
Bangover
Burnt Chapter
Help!
Lit Like Vegas
Paint Me Crimson
Her Fury
The Madcap
Cult(ure)
Tickets cost £10 in advance, and can be purchased here.
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Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 70mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
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