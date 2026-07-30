“No one's got more than three good songs”: Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno talks online grifters, AI emptiness and new genre-hopping album Act III

Serge Pizzorno, Kasabian frontman, chose (wisely) not to watch the World Cup final half-time show.

I’m catching up with the singer/songwriter/festival-anthem-conductor the morning after the big game and its midway/mid-tier entertainment — a rather underwhelming schmaltzfest featuring Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Coldplay, among overpaid others.

“Football won in the end,” jokes Pizzorno, who is at his home in Leicester, working out how tracks from the band’s new, ninth, album, Act III, are going to work into Kasabian’s upcoming live shows.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

“I almost approach it like a soundscape, like a soundtrack,” he tells Shortlist over a Zoom call in his home studio.

“In my mind, it runs as a score, basically. It's almost like a way of templating, how songs go in and out of each other. I really, really want this to feel like a real journey through the eras of Kasabian.”

(Image credit: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Would Kasabian have done a better job at the half time show? Pizzorno is, afterall, renowned for his own not-too-shabby skills on the pitch.

“I think absolutely yes,” he laughs.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I mean, honestly, we're made for it. We've got the tunes and the energy. But do you know what I did at half time? Because it's half an hour, I had a few pals over, so we did a 'Dad's v Lads' football game. It's a good time to get a decent game in. So I didn't watch it... but we'd play that for sure.

“But I'd say we only want 15 minutes. Get the lads back on the pitch! 30 minutes is a joke. 15 is enough — no one's got more than three good songs anyway.”

Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

‘Three good songs’ does the Kasabian back-catalogue a major disservice though, and Pizzorno has become the perfect frontman to channel them through. Following the dismissal of former frontman Tom Meighan in 2020 (Meighan was convicted of domestic assault the same year), Pizzorno has taken on the talismanic mantle at the front of stage for Kasabian, steering the band for the last half decade through more than 150 shows.

Swapping the guitar for the mic has led to some of the most memorable gigs in the band’s history – and London has played host to some of the best, from a barn-storming outdoor show at Finsbury Park to an arena-shaking masterclass at the O2 in Greenwich.

(Image credit: James Klug via Getty Images)

“The Finsbury Park show was, I say this in all honesty, and not to take it too lightly, but it was probably one of the greatest shows we've ever played,” Serge beams.

“The atmosphere was just really truly special, and I've seen some of the footage back. I'm still on a massive high honestly — I can still go back to the stage and every now and again sort of get flashbacks of it. I've still not really come down from it. To see the next generation of Kasabian fans, and then the people that have been there since day one together, just vibing together. It was honestly absolutely amazing, it was an absolute pleasure.”

London crowds (unfairly) have a reputation for being standoffish and chin-scratchy, but that’s never been the case for Kasabian, who see the capital’s fans as among the most up-for-it in the world.

“Everyone’s always ‘Oh, you know, it's a London crowd, so expect it not to go off as much as it does anywhere else'. But we've never felt that — especially like when we played the O2. It was like a full on '90s rave. It was mental — the O2 does not go off like that, that gig was crazy, it was big,” says Serge.

“Our experience of London shows has always been just chaos, even from playing the Camden Monarch back in the day. There's a sort of dancier vibe, I would say. People have just got that little shoulder turning.”

SERGE ON GETTING LOST IN LONDON (Image credit: OGULCAN AKSOY via Getty Images) “I love walking around London. When I realised how close everything was — before that I'd just go on the tube everywhere. The one day we went, 'Let's just walk to Soho', and you go, 'Fuck!' Everything's pretty close. Get some good music on, and literally just walk, and then you find mad little pockets, crazy little pubs, little clothes shops that you just would never expect, that you had no idea were there. I think that's the beauty of the place for me. “I always end up walking places and never really knowing where I am! 'That pub looks like it's from the 14th century!' I also love the Tate Modern, I always have, and I love it around the South Bank. I love the architecture around there. Greenwich too — I've just started to go out there because that's always seemed so far away, but it's great round there as well, a whole other world.”

That’s in no small part thanks to Pizzorno’s ever-growing stage presence. The band (completed by Tim Carter on guitars, Ian Matthews on drums, and Chris Edwards on bass) have become a formidable unit, despite the trials the last decade has thrown at them. Serge likens his performance to “a martial art.”

“I just gave my heart to it,” he says of having to step up to the mic.

“I had no real idea on how or why. Great rock and roll is just from the heart. So if you go on stage and you just go, 'I'm gonna give you everything I've got, every single part of me you're gonna have every night'. That's kind of where you start because that's all you've got, right? And then over time, like anything, you start to learn the craft. And then you learn how to stand in front of 50, 60,000 people and entertain.

“Now I feel like I legitimately kind of have a little bit of a clue what's going on!”

(Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images)

“I do genuinely see myself as just someone in the crowd listening,” he explains.

“Like, if I was in the crowd now, this is what I want to happen. And the crowd probably sees themselves in me on stage. Because that's the way I'm trying to harness them — that kind of takes it to a really big level.”

“A little bit of every Kasabian era”

Act III then represents a culmination of the graft as much as the craft. The past decade has been a proving ground for the band, and Pizzorno on more than one occasion has said the album is a “clean slate” for the band.

It leaves next to nothing on the table. Act III takes a pick-n-mix approach to sound and genre — there’s the rock and the riffs, obviously, but also hip-hop, soul, psychedelia and rave weaved across its tracks. A musical magpie, is there anything Serge doesn’t like to listen to?

(Image credit: Neil Bedford)

“I have a sort of physical reaction to things that I really like,” he explains.

“If something touches me emotionally, there's goosebumps, I can feel overwhelmed, joy. Music can really move me. It could be a weird old folk song, and I'd be sitting there going, 'Whatever this is, I am just in'. It could be a classical piece, or it could be drum and bass. I think why I've always made music the way I've made it is that I've just instinctively followed what I like.

“There are times where a lot of Kasabian records, they can jump, they jump! Sometimes it can be a bit jarring — some industrial techno followed by a really sweet acoustic ballad. But it's just the way in which I react to music.”

Kasabian - Great Pretender (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The record “feels like a little bit of every Kasabian era” says Serge. “There's a little nod to all the little places that we visited in the past.” But it also dips its toes into social commentary more explicitly than in previous work.

‘One nation under one retail park / There’s nothing here for you’ Serge sings on Soulmate. “The line… I just thought it would look great on a t-shirt!” he jokes — but there’s a deeper longing for a lost sense of community he sees across the UK today, dominated by mega-corp brands and uncaring local governance.

SERGE ON LONDON’S BEST PUBS (Image credit: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) "I love the East End, my pals live that way. There's some amazing history around there, especially around places like Wapping. There's a pub around there [The Prospect of Whitby, next to what was once known as 'Execution Dock', .ed] where they used to hang pirates. "There they have 'one for the road' where you're allowed a drink with your family before they hang you! It's all that amazing history I absolutely love."

“I live in Leicester, and the centre was just such a vibrant, beautiful, interesting place to be 20 years ago, because there were independent stores. I do wish that landlords and councils would make rent for premises doable, so we can have places to go and interesting stores.”

“Maybe this just sounds like such an old fashioned idea,” he muses. “But I do think community is based around people just hanging out and sharing ideas. In Leicester now, we've kind of lost the city centre, and I wish we hadn't. It's not gone forever — if there were art centres and places for people to show work, music venues for people to just go and play… I just feel like that's the start of something in your own community that you could start.”