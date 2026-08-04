An award-winning immersive horror show is coming to London for the first time

Whilst you’re sweating from your Zone 4 bedsit and frantically Googling which places nearby have air conditioning it might be a little hard to fast forward your mind to October, imagining the scary thrills of Halloween, along with all things pumpkin spiced and wearing actual jumpers. However, the arrival of the cooler months will also be bringing a new arrival with it: an award winning European immersive horror show.

Called The Nightmare Realm, the spectacle – beloved by a host of celebrity guests – will be making its way to UK shores for the first time ever.

The Nightmare Realm is making its UK debut in October, running for just 18 nights from 9th October until 1st November, transforming the historic Avery Hill Mansion in Greenwich into an immersive world of fear, with a brand new theme: A Nightmare from Overseas.

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Think Punchdrunk, think Arcade Arena, think Phantom Peak, Absurd City – all incredibly detailed, stunningly immersive experiences which take you from mere viewer to do-er as you step into the action. The Nightmare Realm is like a Halloween-y version of this where instead of simply waking through a haunted house, guests become part of an unfolding story where every character, location, and encounter has its own history.

Although it has run for 17 years in Ireland, The Nightmare Realm creates entirely new worlds from scratch, with mythology, fresh storylines and brand-new environments meaning no two seasons are ever the same. Translation: you can go multiple times, year on year, and it doesn’t count as re-watching. Or whatever the immersive theatrical equivalent of re-watching is.

(Image credit: The Nightmare Realm)

This year's London debut features two brand-new headline experiences. Avery Hill Asylum invites guests inside a Victorian institution where the brilliant but dangerously obsessive Dr Thorne has pushed medical experimentation beyond the limits of humanity. Sundown Manor follows an ancient Irish bloodline that has crossed the Irish Sea in search of fresh victims, bringing a distinctly Irish horror story to London's Halloween season.

Connecting both experiences is Halloween Town, The Nightmare Realm's own supernatural midway. It’s not just a corridor connecting the two attractions – it’s a living village where stories spill into the streets and every resident has their own history, rivalries and secrets. Guests may overhear conversations, uncover hidden mysteries and even discover secret rooms concealed within the town. Halloween Town isn't a break between stories, it’s the bonus episode, extended track edition of the same story, keeping guests guessing.