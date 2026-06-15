Everywhere at Once Festival preview: Who to see where at the nationwide gig extravaganza

Got a Worthy Farm-shaped hole in your social calendar? Everywhere at Once is a three-day showcase of incredible music happening nationwide between 26th and 28th June, that might just plug the big Glastonbury gap.

Taking place on what would have been the Glastonbury weekend were 2026 not a fallow year for the Somerset based festival goliath, Everywhere at Once has been organised by the Music Venue Trust , the not-for-profit organisation that champions, supports and promotes grassroots venues.

The event will see a diverse array of established names, cult favourites and up and coming acts play at intimate spaces.

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Grassroots venues are the foundation on which our live music scene is built. They’re where the artists of tomorrow cut their teeth and where new scenes and movements are born. This gig series gives you the chance to catch some amazing gigs in fantastic small spaces – supporting the venues, the bands and the future of the UK live music scene.

Below we pick five not to be missed shows happening in London and a further five amazing artists playing in other cities and towns around the country.

London shows

1. STOP THINKING

When: Friday 26th June

Where: 93 Feet East, 150 Brick Lane, E1 6QL

Formed in 2024, London’s STOP THINKING have become one of the UK’s fastest rising indie acts. Known for their energetic live performances, punchy vocals and gutsy riffs, the four piece have turned many heads before even putting out a full-length album. Their impressive rise makes them one of the most electrifying up and coming acts playing at Everywhere at Once. Their set at 93 Feet East may prove to be one of the last chances to see them in a venue of this size.

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(Image credit: Old Dirty Brasstards)

2. Old Dirty Brasstards present Brasstonbury

When: Friday 26th June

Where: The Garage, 20-22 Highbury Corner, N5 1RD

London based 10-piece tweed wearing brass band Old Dirty Brasstards are known for bringing the party with their dance-inducing takes on well-known pop, rock and hip-hop tunes. Anyone pining for a weekend of musical delight in a Somerset field can’t go wrong with this gig. Cheekily dubbed “Brasstonbury” – the band’s performance is set to draw upon the music of artists who have put in legendary sets at the festival – from The Prodigy to Alanis Morissette and David Bowie to Radiohead and Elton John. This one is sure to be a whole heap of fun. Not to be missed.

(Image credit: Master Peace)

3. Master Peace

When: Saturday 27th June

Where: Sebright Arms, 31-35 Cote Street, E2 9AG

Peace Okezie aka Master Peace started turning heads with his vibrant combinations of indie-rock, indie-dance and hip-hop influences around 2018. Hype and anticipation grew as he dropped tunes over a few years and then released his much-anticipated debut full length album How to Make a Master Peace in 2024. Anticipation is building once again as he works towards the October release of his sophomore effort if i don’t love you who will? Catch him at Sebright Arms to hear favourites and new material alike.

(Image credit: Omar)

4. Omar

When: Saturday 27th June

Where: 229, Great Portland St W1W 5PN

Sometimes referred to as the Godfather of UK Neo-Soul, Omar Lye-Fook, better known simply as Omar has been delighting audiences for decades with his distinctive sound. Masterfully combining various shades of soul and R&B with touches of jazz, funk and more, he has collaborated with the likes of Erykah Badu and Stevie Wonder. Don’t miss this captivating cult UK artist at 229.

(Image credit: London Ambient Orchestra)

5. London Ambient Orchestra

When: Sunday 28th June

Where: St Giles' Church, Camberwell Church Street, SE5 8RB

Offering up a truly immersive experience at St Giles Church, London Ambient Orchestra (LAO) is an experimental collective who weave highly improvised soundscapes that, as the name suggests, exist at the quieter end of things. Numbering anywhere between a dozen and as many as 30 players, depending on the performance LAO features members of Penguin Café and players who have collaborated with cult figures such as Lubomyr Melnyk and Douglas Dare. They also have the approval of ambient music legend William Basinski, who has described their sound as “gorgeous”.

Shows around the UK

(Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty Images)

6. Jodie Harsh

When: Friday 26th June

Where: Gut Level, 32-34 Chapel Walk, Sheffield, S1 2PD

LGBTQ+ icon, DJ and drag queen Jodie Harsh is known for high energy sets where they play a pumping blend of house, disco, pop and more. Equipped with their signature beehive and good time style, Harsh (who has remixed for everyone from Kylie Minogue to Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama) is sure to bring their trademark sense of fun to Sheffield’s Gut Level on the opening night of the festival.

(Image credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Bauer via Getty Images)

When: Friday 26th June

Where: 1 St Michael's Road, Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE6 1QU.

When: Saturday 27th June

Where: Voodoo Daddy’s, 68a London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT

When: Sunday 28th June

Where: The Brook, Portswood Road, Portswood, Southampton, SO17 3SD

For a few years in the 2010s Tinie Tempah was an inescapable force within the UK scene. The MC fused hip-hop, dance music and pop sensibilities to create huge hits such as ‘Pass Out’ and ‘Written in the Stars’. Years later, he still commands a strong following and is set to be a big draw with his three shows during the festival. The good people of Newcastle upon Tyne, Norwich and Southampton will have a chance to catch him in action on the event’s three days respectively.

(Image credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)

8. The Divine Comedy

When: Saturday 27th June

Where: The LCR, Union House, University of East Anglia Norwich, NR4 7TJ

Known for his rye wit, his way with melody and a sense of the grandiose, Derry native Neil Hannon has been releasing records under the name The Divine Comedy to his adoring fanbase for decades at this point. Existing somewhere between chamber-pop and indie, the project is set to be a huge draw during Everywhere at Once. This university venue is admittedly one of the larger spaces playing host to gigs during the series, but it is still an opportunity to see this legendary act in a more intimate setting than usual.

(Image credit: Luke Brennan/Getty Images via Getty Images)

9. Rizzle Kicks

When: Sunday 28th June

Where: Patterns, 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL

Forming in Brighton in 2008, Rizzle Kicks delivered a series of tunes such as ‘Mama Do The Hump’ and ‘Down With The Trumpets’ that became inescapable pop rap anthems. Splitting after releasing two albums, the duo then reformed in 2024 and have since dropped another record and been delighting audiences with their lively performances. Where better to see them than at a home-town show?

(Image credit: Mark Holloway/Redferns via Getty Images)

10. Fatboy Slim

Brighton (Date and exact venue TBA)

One of the most tantalising prospects for Everywhere at Once is a set from big beat originator, veteran party starter and Glastonbury staple Mr Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim. The exact date and venue are being kept closely under wraps. What we do know is that it will be at a grassroots venue in his home city of Brighton. Demand will undoubtedly be huge, but for the lucky few who manage to get into whichever of the south coast city’s excellent intimate venues it turns out to be, they're sure to have a hugely memorable night.





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