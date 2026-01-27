Loyle Carner is playing a secret London show with The North Face this weekend
A delightful team-up
If your Saturday plans are looking suspiciously empty, The North Face might have just sorted that. To celebrate the launch of its latest Red Box collection, the outdoor brand is teaming up with Loyle Carner for a one-day, city-spanning event that will end with a secret live performance somewhere in London.
Happening on Saturday, 31 January, the event is part gig, part scavenger hunt, part all-day London wander. Fans will be guided across central London in a series of stages, picking up wristbands and clues as they go, with only those who make it through each step earning the chance to see Carner perform tracks from his newest album, Hopefully!, live.
The day begins at 11am in Potters Field Park, overlooking Tower Bridge. This first stop is more than just a meeting point: DJ AG, the open-format DJ known for his pop-up sets across London with artists including Craig David, Jill Scott and Central Cee, will be warming things up with a brand-new DJ set. Wristbands will be handed out here, and they’re essential if you want to move on to the next stage of the hunt.
From there, attendees will be sent west to The North Face flagship store on Regent Street. This is where things get a little more cryptic. Those who secure another wristband will receive clues pointing towards the final destination — the secret location where Loyle Carner will be performing later that day.
The final stage remains firmly under wraps, but the reward is clear: an intimate Loyle Carner set in a hidden London venue, bringing the whole thing to a close. It’s a fitting way to mark the Red Box launch, blending music, street culture and a bit of playful chaos, all very on brand for both Carner and the city hosting it.
If you’re willing to walk, follow clues and trust the process, this could be one of the most memorable free events London’s seen in a while.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
