One of London's cheapest music festivals, Start of the Line, announces 2026 line-up

Think you’re too cash-strapped to afford tickets to a music festival this year? Merton Council would like a word as tickets to the Start of the Line festival are only £20. And kids get in for free.

Merton Council has just announced the new festival, a one-day event that combines some classic music acts with family-friendly attractions like the Polka Playden — produced by the local Polka Theatre in Wimbledon.

There are three key acts in the music line-up. Soul II Soul, The Hoosiers and Billy Nomates will all perform on Saturday January 20th. Other main stage acts include Jah Wobble, Azzures, and the Merton Music Foundation, a music education programme for local youngsters.

There’s also a Deaf Rave, which lets deaf and hard of hearing attendees try out Woojer vibration vests, to feel more involved in the music.

A secondary stage will be headlined by Mitcham rapper Ramz, who had curated a line-up of “grassroots and emerging artists” that is still to be announced.

Merton Council claims Start of the Line is the “best-value day festival in London.” With the Lambeth Country Show canned this year, they may have a solid claim to that one.

You can get tickets even cheaper than the standard £20 price if you’re quick too. Early bird tickets are available until February 14th, and cost £15. Kids aged 12 and under get in for free.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You would pay a heap more just to see headliners Soul II Soul. And no doubt some of you will have fond (or at least extant) memories of The Hoosiers, whose indie hits include Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A.

The Hoosiers - Goodbye Mr A (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

“It’s great that Merton will showcase its homegrown talent at a fantastic music festival. There is so much for residents and visitors to enjoy, helping us continue to build a better London for everyone,” says Justine Simons, London Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries.

Start of the Line takes place at Morden Park, roughly a 12 minute walk from Morden Underground station at the end of the Northern line. Other planned attractions at the festival include Hip Hop Karaoke, a beatbox workshop and a spoken word competition.

For more festival and concert ideas for the rest of 2026, check out our guide to the best upcoming London gigs.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



