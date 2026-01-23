London GALA festival gets full line-up reveal — and a Peckham legend headlines

Peckham Rye’s GALA festival goes on sale at the end of this month, and its line-up has now been announced.

GALA takes place at Peckham Rye Park on May 22nd to 24th, and each day has its own focus. Friday is a more rap-centric line-up, headed up by Giggs, who is himself from Peckham. Saturday brings more of a house and techno flavour with sets from Saoirse, Call Super and DJ Seinfeld.

Sunday continues the dance energy, but with more of a disco bent, thanks to acts like Todd Terje.

Other highlights of the weekend include Seth Troxler and Bakey with Mia Koden, among many others you'll find listed below.

Ticket pre-sale starts on January 30th at 10am, and you can sign up for access at the GALA website. You just need to provide you details to get 48-hour access ahead of the crowds.

It’ll let you pick up “the lowest-priced GALA '26 passes” according to the organisers.

Pricing for this year’s festival has not yet been announced. But last year there was a super-limited allocation of tickets available for just £39.50, plus booking fee.

Here’s the full list of announced acts in alphabetical order, split up by day.

Friday May 22nd

Abimbola

Bakey

Benji B & Judah

BORN N BREAD

Carré & Beatrice M

CCL

Conducta

David Rodigan

DJ Fart in the Club

Djrum

ELLADHC

Facta & K-Lone

George Daniel & Oscar Farrell

Giggs

Hamdi & D Double E

Ikonika & Shannen SP

Infinite Snds

Mala

mi-el

Mia Koden

Novelist

Objekt

Onai

Or:la & Pariah

Paranoid London ft. Josh Caffé

Surusinghe

Tim Reaper

Tilly Indigo

Todd Edwards

Saturday May 23rd

BASHKAAA

bullet tooth

Call Super

CK

Detroit In Effect

DJ Seinfeld

dj sweet6teen

Elkka

Freakenstein

Job Jobse

Kia & Priori

Livwutang

Logic1000

Meilgaarden

Midland

MIKA

NIKS

No Plastic & Zaytoona

Peach & Prosumer

Radioactive Man

Rob Mello

S3BA

Saoirse

Sedef Adasï

Sonja Moonear

Sophie McAlister

Steffi x Virginia (live)

Tai Lokun

Tasha

Tikiman & Richard Akingbehin

Verraco

X CLUB

Sunday May 24th

Amaliah b2b Jennifer Loveless

Antal & HUNEE & Palms Trax

Bjørn Torske

Cassy

CC:DISCO!

Chaos In The CBD

Christian AB

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy

Dee Diggs & OMOLOKO

Dyed Soundorom

Gilles Peterson

Isaac Carter

Joe Claussell

Kleo

Laurine & Cecilio

Lil’ Louis

Mad Professor

MiNNA

Moxie

Musclecars

Sarahtonin

Seth Troxler

System Olympia

Talaboman (John Talabot & Axel Boman)

Todd Terje

Zjoso

The GALA festival was established a decade ago in 2016. Back then it was a 3,000 person event held in Brockwell Park. It's a fair bit bigger these days, and a great few days out.





