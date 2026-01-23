London GALA festival gets full line-up reveal — and a Peckham legend headlines
Peckham Rye’s GALA festival goes on sale at the end of this month, and its line-up has now been announced.
GALA takes place at Peckham Rye Park on May 22nd to 24th, and each day has its own focus. Friday is a more rap-centric line-up, headed up by Giggs, who is himself from Peckham. Saturday brings more of a house and techno flavour with sets from Saoirse, Call Super and DJ Seinfeld.
Sunday continues the dance energy, but with more of a disco bent, thanks to acts like Todd Terje.
Other highlights of the weekend include Seth Troxler and Bakey with Mia Koden, among many others you'll find listed below.
Ticket pre-sale starts on January 30th at 10am, and you can sign up for access at the GALA website. You just need to provide you details to get 48-hour access ahead of the crowds.
It’ll let you pick up “the lowest-priced GALA '26 passes” according to the organisers.
Pricing for this year’s festival has not yet been announced. But last year there was a super-limited allocation of tickets available for just £39.50, plus booking fee.
Here’s the full list of announced acts in alphabetical order, split up by day.
Friday May 22nd
- Abimbola
- Bakey
- Benji B & Judah
- BORN N BREAD
- Carré & Beatrice M
- CCL
- Conducta
- David Rodigan
- DJ Fart in the Club
- Djrum
- ELLADHC
- Facta & K-Lone
- George Daniel & Oscar Farrell
- Giggs
- Hamdi & D Double E
- Ikonika & Shannen SP
- Infinite Snds
- Mala
- mi-el
- Mia Koden
- Novelist
- Objekt
- Onai
- Or:la & Pariah
- Paranoid London ft. Josh Caffé
- Surusinghe
- Tim Reaper
- Tilly Indigo
- Todd Edwards
Saturday May 23rd
- BASHKAAA
- bullet tooth
- Call Super
- CK
- Detroit In Effect
- DJ Seinfeld
- dj sweet6teen
- Elkka
- Freakenstein
- Job Jobse
- Kia & Priori
- Livwutang
- Logic1000
- Meilgaarden
- Midland
- MIKA
- NIKS
- No Plastic & Zaytoona
- Peach & Prosumer
- Radioactive Man
- Rob Mello
- S3BA
- Saoirse
- Sedef Adasï
- Sonja Moonear
- Sophie McAlister
- Steffi x Virginia (live)
- Tai Lokun
- Tasha
- Tikiman & Richard Akingbehin
- Verraco
- X CLUB
Sunday May 24th
- Amaliah b2b Jennifer Loveless
- Antal & HUNEE & Palms Trax
- Bjørn Torske
- Cassy
- CC:DISCO!
- Chaos In The CBD
- Christian AB
- Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy
- Dee Diggs & OMOLOKO
- Dyed Soundorom
- Gilles Peterson
- Isaac Carter
- Joe Claussell
- Kleo
- Laurine & Cecilio
- Lil’ Louis
- Mad Professor
- MiNNA
- Moxie
- Musclecars
- Sarahtonin
- Seth Troxler
- System Olympia
- Talaboman (John Talabot & Axel Boman)
- Todd Terje
- Zjoso
The GALA festival was established a decade ago in 2016. Back then it was a 3,000 person event held in Brockwell Park. It's a fair bit bigger these days, and a great few days out.
