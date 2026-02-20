The London Heavy List: Every Metal, Rock & Punk gig you need to see in 2026

London at its loudest — these are the gigs London's metalheads need to be down the front for.

Jamie Carson's avatar
By
published
in Features
James Hetfield Chino Moreno Josh Homme
(Image credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage | Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic | Kristy Sparow | via Getty Images)

London has always been loud.

Loud in cramped Soho basements. Loud in Camden’s sticky, sweaty floored institutions. Loud in Alexandra Palace’s echoing rafters. And very, very loud inside stadiums where pints of what you hope is beer rain down.

In 2026, the volume only goes up.

Stadium titans return for mammoth residencies. Anniversary tours revive albums that defined entire teenage subcultures. Cult favourites finally get their overdue victory laps. And in between it all, a new generation of heavy bands are turning smaller venues into pressure cookers.

This is The London Heavy List — every metal, rock and punk gig you need to know about this year.

STRADBALLY, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Sebastian Murphy of Viagra Boys performs at Electric Picnic Festival 2023 at Stradbally Estate on September 01, 2023 in Stradbally, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

(Image credit: Kieran Frost/Redferns via Getty Images)

Viagra Boys

  • Date: Fri 6th March
  • Venue: Alexandra Palace

These post-punk Swedish weirdos (we mean that in the most complementary sense) are bringing their latest album to the heady heights of Ally Pally for what promises to be a sweaty, chaotic show where clothes will be shed and crowd barriers will be crossed.

Shortlist Tip: From their sold-out Adidas trainer collab to ‘80s skate inspired graphic tees, Viagra Boys have some of the best merch in the game. Get there early to grab your size.

NUERBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 08: (L-R) Matthew Greywolf, Attila Dorn and Charles Greywolf of the band Powerwolf perform live on stage during day 3 of the Rock Am Ring Festival at Nuerburgring on June 08, 2025 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

(Image credit: Gina Wetzler/Redferns via Getty Images)

Powerwolf, HammerFall & Wind Rose

  • Date: Sat 7th March
  • Venue: OVO Arena Wembley

If your idea of a good night out involves gothic choirs, werewolf lore and riffs that sound like they were forged in a medieval dungeon, this one’s for you. German power metal maximalists Powerwolf arrive with a bill so gloriously over-the-top it borders on pantomime — and that’s exactly why it rules.

HammerFall brings the classic heavy metal heroics. Wind Rose brings the beards and Tolkien-core theatrics.

Shortlist Tip: Don’t confuse it with Wembley Stadium. One’s a 12,000-cap arena. The other hosts 90,000 people and mild existential dread.

Australian hardcore band Speed

(Image credit: Speed)

Speed

  • Date: Thu 23rd April
  • Venue: Electric Ballroom

New Zealand hardcore band Speed have garnered a cult following since their 2019 inception, all thanks to their high-energy shows that invite the crowd to share the mic and stage dive.

Don’t expect them to play venues of this size for very long.

Shortlist Tip: From someone who has attended a Speed show before — their pits are messy. Those who care about their footwear and blood being kept inside their bodies are advised to stand by the bar.

VIVEIRO, SPAIN - JUNE 26: Robb Flynn of the American heavy metal band Machine Head performs in concert at Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 on June 26, 2024 in Viveiro, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

(Image credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns via Getty Images)

Machine Head

  • Date: Sun 17th May
  • Venue: O2 Academy Brixton

Machine Head’s blend of groove metal stomp and politically-charged fury has kept them relevant for decades, and Brixton is exactly the kind of room where those riffs hit hardest.

Expect a career-spanning set heavy on crowd favourites, breakdowns you can feel in your ribs, and at least one moment where the entire room screams back at the stage.

Shortlist Tip: Brixton Academy’s sloped floor is your friend — hang midway back for the best balance of sound and survival.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Singer Maynard James Keenan of Puscifer and A Perfect Circle performs at PNC Music Pavilion on May 10, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Jeff Hahne via Getty Images)

A Perfect Circle

  • Date: Thu 4th June
  • Venue: O2 Academy Brixton

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan’s art-rock side project isn’t about chaos — it’s about control. Expect precision, atmosphere and songs that build slowly before detonating in your chest.

Shortlist Tip: Whether you’re after Venezuelan or heart burgers, craft wine or local pints, Brixton Village Market is the perfect place to grab some pre-gig scran and bevs.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Mike Ness of Social Distortion performs onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

(Image credit: Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

Social Distortion

  • Date: Tue 16th June
  • Venue: KOKO

Social Distortion’s first London shows in years land at KOKO, an ideal setting for their blend of Californian grit and barroom melody.

They’re veterans, but they still sound hungry.

Shortlist Tip: Camden is full of alternative bars, so you can’t really go wrong. But if you’re looking for alternative eateries worthy of your Instagram feed, Lost Souls Pizza (a vampire-inspired bar dedicated to ‘80s cult classic The Lost Boys) offers a crypt-like atmosphere with pentagram pizzas.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 08: James Hetfield from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Sam Tabone via Getty Images)

Metallica

  • Date: Fri 3rd July, Sun 5th July
  • Venue: London Stadium

Metallica don’t tour — they conquer. The M72 World Tour format means a colossal in-the-round stage and a setlist that spans four decades of thrash domination. Each night features a completely different set list where you won’t hear the same song twice, so die-hard fans will want to do both (don’t worry, you’ve got 24 hours to recover).

This isn’t just a gig. It’s a pilgrimage.

Shortlist Tip: If you’re looking for the perfect spot for a pre-gig pint to meet likeminded metal heads, Stratford’s Cart & Horses (the birthplace of Iron Maiden) offers Trooper on tap and a rock-infused juke box to get you pumped.

CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 7: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during Radio 2 In The Park at Hylands Park on September 7, 2025 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Katja Ogrin via Getty Images)

Def Leppard & Extreme

  • Date: Thu 2nd July
  • Venue: The O2

Big choruses. Bigger hair (in spirit, if not reality). Def Leppard remains one of Britain’s most polished arena exports, and with Extreme in support, this is a masterclass in classic rock excess.

Shortlist Tip: The Jubilee line will be rammed before and after. Save yourself the sardine experience and hop on the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers from North Greenwich Pier instead — slower, but infinitely more civilised.

Inglewood, CA - October 11: My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images)

My Chemical Romance

  • Dates: Wed 8th, Fri 10th, Sat 11th July
  • Venue: Wembley Arena

Twenty years on, The Black Parade still hits like emotional artillery. MCR’s three-night Wembley residency isn’t nostalgia bait — it’s a full-scale resurrection of one of the most theatrical rock albums of the 2000s with a sadistic full-blown stage show from the dark mind Gerard Way, with previous gigs showcasing on-stage executions and a clown with a bomb vest.

Expect uniforms. Expect eyeliner. Expect grown adults crying during “Famous Last Words”.

Oh, and the support is crazy (Joan Jett, Skunk Anansie et al) — so get there early.

Shortlist Tip: Sure, you could slum it with a hot dog inside the arena, or you could visit Box Park (you’ll walk past it on the way from Wembley Park station), which boasts everything from authentic sushi and thai, to wood-fired pizzas and jerk chicken.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 28: Benjamin Burnley, of the band Breaking Benjamin performs at Target Center on May 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Adam Bettcher via Getty Images)

Breaking Benjamin

  • Date: Fri 17th July
  • Venue: O2 Academy Brixton

American post-grunge with riffs big enough to fill arenas but still mean enough for a room like Brixton. Expect thunderous choruses and plenty of mid-2000s catharsis.

Shortlist Tip: Brixton Academy empties fast and the Tube queues get biblical. Skip the Victoria line crush and walk 10–15 minutes to Clapham North or Stockwell to jump on the Northern line instead.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs on stage at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on February 01, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton via Getty Images)

System Of A Down & Queens Of The Stone Age

  • Date: Mon 13th, Wed 15th July
  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

This bill feels illegal. SOAD’s politically charged menace paired with QOTSA’s desert rock sleaze is about as stacked as it gets.

Two heavyweight acts. One stadium. Absolutely no filler. This is an unmissable gig, as who knows when System will grace these shores again. If the band’s ideologies continue to clash the way they have been, they may never will…

Shortlist Tip: Stadiums aren’t really known for their great beer, but Tottenham is an exception to the rule. In the south east corner you’ll find a Beavertown microbrewery, offering staples like Neck Oil as well as experimental concoctions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Hollywood Vampires perform at The O2 Arena on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Jim Dyson via Getty Images)

Hollywood Vampires & The Jesus & Mary Chain

  • Date: Wed 12th August
  • Venue: The O2

Rock supergroup (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry) theatrics meet brooding Scottish alt legends. It’s a slightly surreal pairing, but one that spans generations of guitar worship.

Shortlist Tip: It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the food options in the O2. There’s a lot of commercial nonsense, but Thunderbird Fried Chicken is a diamond in the rough. Our go-to: the habanero wings with loaded tots. Chef’s kiss.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 24: Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World opens for Linkin Park at the I-Days Festival at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on June 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jimmy Eat World

  • Date: Sun 16th August
  • Venue: Gunnersbury Park

Bleed American anniversary in a London park? Yes please. Jimmy Eat World’s melodic emo-leaning alt-rock feels tailor-made for summer singalongs under open skies.

You will scream “The Middle”. You will not regret it.

Shortlist Tip: Park shows mean unpredictable weather. Bring layers. And sunscreen. Because Britain.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

(Image credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images)

Deftones (All Points East Festival)

  • Date: Sun 23rd August
  • Venue: Victoria Park

Alt-metal’s most influential shapeshifters headline a stacked outdoor bill featuring support from Idles and Amyl and the Sniffers. Deftones remain one of the few heavy bands who can pivot from crushing to ethereal in seconds.

Shortlist Tip: Pretty Decent, one of East London’s best breweries, is located just two minutes away from the park gates. Sup here before facing festival beer prices.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 11: Singer Brian Burkheiser of the American band I Prevail performs live on stage during a concert at the Kesselhaus on June 11, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

(Image credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)

I Prevail

  • Date: Fri 25th September
  • Venue: Alexandra Palace

Modern metalcore juggernauts level up to Ally Pally. Big hooks, breakdowns built for arenas, and a crowd that knows every word.

Shortlist Tip: The walk up is a calf workout. The walk down is your reward. Head to Wood Green Tube after the gig instead of queueing at the tiny station by the park — future you will be grateful.

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - JULY 17: (L-R) Ted Lundstr&amp;ouml;m, Jocke Wallgren and Johan Hegg of Amon Amarth performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Scott Legato via Getty Images)

Amon Amarth

  • Date: Sat 10th October
  • Venue: Eventim Apollo

Viking metal titans bringing riffs, horns (the drinking kind) and theatrical Norse chaos to Hammersmith. Get ready to sit on the floor and row your imaginary longboat during “Put Your Back Into The Oar”.

Shortlist Tip: Don’t default to venue lager. The Dove by the river is a 10-minute walk and does proper pints with Thames views.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 06: Papa Roach performs onstage during Sziget Festival on August 6, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Didier Messens/Redferns)

(Image credit: Didier Messens/Redferns via Getty Images)

Papa Roach

  • Date: Sun 8th November
  • Venue: The O2

From nu-metal chaos to seasoned arena veterans, Papa Roach knows exactly how to work a crowd. Expect “Last Resort” to shake the building, and your inner teenager.

Shortlist Tip: The O2 is fully cashless. If your mate insists on paying in shrapnell, they’re buying the next round somewhere else.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Chris Robertson of the American rock band Black Stone Cherry performs at BP Pulse Live on November 18, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

(Image credit: Katja Ogrin/Redferns via Getty Images)

Black Stone Cherry

  • Date: Thu 12th & Fri 13th November
  • Venue: O2 Forum Kentish Town

Southern rock grit with metal bite. Two nights at the Forum suggests serious demand, and their live reputation is built on pure volume and sweat.

Shortlist Tip: Grab a pre-gig pint at The Assembly House across the road. The venue bar queues move, but not quickly.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 15: Ian Gillan of Deep Purple performs on Sunset Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 15, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Wagner Meier via Getty Images)

Deep Purple

  • Date: Wed 25th November
  • Venue: Royal Albert Hall

Rock royalty marking their 100th London show in one of the city’s most iconic venues. “Smoke on the Water” in the Royal Albert Hall feels almost poetic.

This is heritage rock done properly. A gig being described as “once in a lifetime” gets thrown around a lot, but this one is worthy of the title.

Shortlist Tip: If you can get seats in the stalls or front of the circle, do it. The Hall’s acoustics are famously good — but the higher gallery seats are steep. Great view, mild vertigo.

Shortlist Google Preferred Source



Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!

Jamie Carson
Jamie Carson
Contributor

Jamie Carson is an Associate Creative Director at Future Publishing, and a long-time contributor for Shortlist. You can find his work at publications including Esquire, Men's Health and Harper's Bazaar.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.