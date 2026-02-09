Lola Young announces London concert that takes place in just weeks

Lola Young has announced a gig at the London Palladium, and it will take place in just a few weeks on March 4th.

These tickets are no doubt going to be snapped up on no time. Not only is Lola Young’s star still in its ascendancy, The London Palladium is also a relatively low-capacity venue with space for just under 2300 people, and Young has been away from live performing for a while now.

She said she would be stepping back from the spotlight for a bit in late September 2025, after collapsing on stage during the All Things Go festival in New York City.

The gig is dubbed a “a special, one-off headline show” that marks “her return to the stage following a period of time away.”

Young was originally due to play a heap of UK shows in late 2025, including two nights at the O2 Academy Brixton, on October 15th and 16th.

The London Palladium is currently providing ballot entry for those who want to be in with a chance of buying a ticket. You need to apply by 12pm on February 10th. If you do get a spot, you’ll be notified by 5pm that day, and will be given a code that grants access to the ticket purchase. You’ll be able to snag up to two tickets with a code.

Young hasn’t stayed entirely away from the public eye since September 2025. She also performed at the Grammys, and also won Best Solo Pop Performance for single Messy at that awards.

Just before that event, Lola Young also sang at the Spotify Best New Artist 2026 Party. And again, it’s an awards in which she was nominated.

Later in March, The London Palladium is also going to be host to another continuing comeback, as Lily Allen plays three nights at the theatre, on March 20th, 21st and 22nd.

There’s unfortunately not much scope for Lola Young to cleanly add additional dates, though, with the following nights at The London Palladium already booked up with Out With the Buckleys and Nathan Carter.

Young has to date released three albums, the most recent of which — I'm Only F**king Myself — came out just around a week before the New York festival performance that saw her step back from live touring.





