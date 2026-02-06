Zayn Malik announces tour, including concert at London's O2

Zayn Malik has announced a big UK and Americas tour, and it includes a night at London’s O2.

The 31-date gig run is in support of Malik’s upcoming album Konnakol, which is out on April 17th. The Konnakol Tour kicks off in Manchester on May 12th, and lands in London on May 23rd at the O2.

Zayn announced it himself on Instagram as “my first ever headline arena & stadium tour.” He last played London in 2024, with two nights at the Eventim Apollo.

With roughly double the capacity of that two-night run, this O2 gig will give fans more of a chance to catch the singer.

This announcement coincides with the release of Zayn’s new single, Die For Me. Konnakoil will be the singer’s fifth solo album.

ZAYN - Die For Me (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Pre-sale tickets for the O2 gig are on sale from February 10th at 10am. To get into that earliest sale window you need to pre-order Zayn’s album from the official store. You’ll pay £12.99 for the CD, from £24.99 for the vinyl or £34.99 for a package that includes CD, vinyl and a signed art card.

There’s also another pre-sale allocation that begins two hours later at 12pm, which you simply need to sign up to.

No ticket pricing details have been released yet, but he had better be charging less than former bandmate Harry Styles if he wants to avoid some unfortunate blowback. Malik ribbed the singer during a recent Las Vegas concert, referencing the mild scandal surrounding the cost of tickets for Styles’s upcoming tour.

“Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high – just saying,” Malik said as he addressed the audience at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on January 28th.

The two singers’ tours do highlight quite how much more popular Styles is than his old One Direction colleague. Where Zayn is, for now, just set to perform one night at the 20,000 capacity O2, Styles is holding a 12-night run at the 90,000 Wembley stadium later this year. That must sting a bit, even if most successful pop acts still dream about being able to fill the O2.

Styles’s team has also reacted to criticism around ticket pricing, announcing £20 tickets for a Manchester Co-Op Live gig later this year. Tickets for the Wembley dates ran from anything between £44.10 to £466.24.





