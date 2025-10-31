Lily Allen 2026 tour will head to London for two dates — and a West End Girl showcase

Lily Allen has announced her 2026 tour, which includes two concerts at the London Palladium.

Only those on a recent media blackout can have missed the fuss over the release of Lily Allen’s West End Girl album. You might need to be much quicker on the draw to get tickets than you’d have guessed a month ago.

Allen will play the 2286-seater London Palladium on Friday March 21st and Saturday 22nd, 2026, and tickets go on sale at 10am on November 7th.

The London Palladium website offers a form to get access to pre-sale tickets too.

During the tour Allen will play the full West End Girl album. And presumably some of her older hits, given the album’s runtime is a touch under 45 minutes.

This is Lilly Allen’s first tour since 2019, and her first headline London gig since her two-night run at the Roundhouse on December 17th and 18th in 2018.

West End Girl is a somewhat jaw-dropping account of her relationship with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who she married in 2020. Infidelity, butt plugs and a sense of anxiety like ants crawling on the brain — it’s all in here.

However, in interviews Allen has said she considers West End Girl to be partially a work of fiction rather than a musical documentary of what sounds like a particularly taxing time. It also features some extremely catchy songs.

Here’s the full list of dates for Lily Allen’s tour:

March 2nd — Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

March 3rd — Liverpool. Philharmonic Hall

March 5th — Birmingham, Symphony Hall

March 7th — Sheffield, City Hall

March 8th — Newcastle, City Hall

March 10th — Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

March 11th — Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

March 14th — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

March 15th — Cambridge, Corn Exchange

March 17th — Bristol, Bristol Beacon

March 18th — Cardiff, New Theatre

March 20th — London, London Palladium

March 21st — London, London Palladium

No support acts have been announced for the tour as yet. We have no pricing details yet either, although tickets for Suzi Quatro the following month offer a guide. They cost between £47 and £80 depending on the seat chosen.

The London Palladium is a fully seated venue. Expect emotional pits, not mosh pits.