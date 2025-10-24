Bon Jovi announce epic 2026 Wembley Stadium gig

Bon Jovi have announced a 2026 tour that includes a night at London’s 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium.

The band’s Forever Tour will see Jon Bon Jovi and co first play a residency-style four-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July before hitting UK turf in August.

On August 28th, they will play at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, then Dublin’s Croke Park on August 30th, and finally London’s Wembley Stadium on September 4th.

Just the one date? For now, yes — although if tickets sell like wildfire it wouldn’t be the first time a second (or third) tour date is added after the fact. The next event on Wembley Stadium’s event listing is an American football game on September 19th.

Where to grab tickets

Tickets for the Wembley Stadium gig go on sale on Friday 31st October, at 9am. Artist presale tickets open on October 28th for the UK and Ireland dates, which you can sign up for at the Bon Jovi website.

This return to the stage is big news, as Jon Bon Jovi has for several years suffered from major vocal cord issues. He underwent vocal fold medicalisation surgery in 2022, and recently told Today he has had an implant placed on the outside of his damaged vocal cords to help strengthen them.

“There’s a lot of joy in this announcement,” says Jon Bon Jovi. “Joy we can share these nights together again — I’m grateful to the fans and to the band for giving me the time to get healthy. I’m ready and excited.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bon Jovi have not played in the UK for an long, long time, since June 2019. They played at Wembley Stadium on June 21st as part of their This House is Not For Sale tour. And even if you include gigs in the US, the band have only played a handful of times since 2022.

For those hoping for a return to the classic Bon Jovi line-up, you’re going to be disappointed according to TMZ. It claims “sources with direct knowledge” have confirmed Richie Sambora, all-round guitar legend and Bon Jovi guitarist from 1983 to 2013, will not return to the band. After his departure, Sambora was replaced by Phil X who filled in before becoming an official member in 2016.