Ariana Grande says 2026 tour will be her "last hurrah" as a pop star

Ariana Grande has suggested she will be done with touring after 2026, for the foreseeable future.

On a recent episode of the Good Hang podcast, hosted by Amy Poehler, Grande said her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour is intended as “one last hurrah.”

“The last 10 or 15 years are very different to the ones coming up, and I don’t want to say any definitive thing,” said Grande.

“I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.”

Such a statement from another performer might be seen as a way to boost ticket sales, but Ariana Grande’s 2026 UK tour leg sold out within 15 minutes in September 2025.

It’s also a bit of a stretch to call it “small,” at least from a London perspective. Grande will play 10 nights at The O2, a 20,000 capacity venue, beginning on August 15th and ending September 1st, with a few short breaks in the run.

She has suggested she will, for now, focus instead on acting.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wicked: For Good, in which she plays Glinda, opens in cinemas this week and is expected to bring in upwards of $200 million globally across its opening weekend. 2024’s Wicked managed $164 million, and went on to make upwards of $750 million.

The sequel has received largely positive reviews, earning a solid 72% Rotten Tomatoes score so far. One notable exception is The Telegraph’s 1-star review, which called Grande “painfully wooden.”

The film’s launch so far has not gone without incident, after Ariana Grande missed out on the film’s Brazilian premiere thanks to an airplane issue. And a man who grabbed her aggressively at the Asian premiere in Singapore was jailed for five days.

Looking further into 2026, Grande is signed up to star in comedy sequel Focker-In-Law, alongside Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Robert De Niro.

Returning to the pop star side of her career, Ariana Grande has released seven studio albums to date, starting with her 2013 debut, Yours Truly.

She has talked in interviews about suffering from PTSD, after her 2017 concert at Manchester Arena became the site of a terrorist bombing in which 22 concert-goers were killed.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



