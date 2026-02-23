A new Radiohead album could be mere months away, according to the latest rumblings

Last week an interview with Jonny Greenwood suggested Radiohead may be considering more activity following their recent tour, and that’s now backed up by another key sign.

All five members of the band are listed as directors of a new company dubbed Futile Endeavours Limited.

You can check out the details for yourself over at Companies House, with Thomas Edward Yorke, Philip James Selway, Edward John O’Brien, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood and Colin Charles Greenwood having been appointed on February 19th.

It’s not the most revealing or exciting news in the world of Radiohead, but is a definite “tell” that something is in the works.

This very thing happened last year ahead of the announcement of the band’s tour, with a legal entity dubbed RHEUK25 LLP — which stood for Radiohead Europe and United Kingdom 2025.

No surprises

We’re entering the realms of speculation now, but want to know the exciting bit? The formation of these “limited” entities has preceded Radiohead’s albums in the past.

Ahead of A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016 we had Dawnchorus Limited. Ticker Tap Limited formed before King of Limbs and Xurbia Xendless Limited was created ahead of In Rainbows.

These entities were then used for the distribution of their respective albums. And they historically don’t come that far ahead of an album’s release either, suggesting we could even have a new Radiohead album on our hands before the Summer. Mad, right?

Of course, we’re also just a few months off the 10th anniversary of the release of A Moon Shaped Pool, so another less interesting explanation is perhaps we’re just going to get a special re-release of that album.

It originally came out on May 8th, 2016.

Dipping back into the what we wrote last week about Jonny Greenwood’s response to the possibility of a new Radiohead album, the guitarist’s official line was “I’ve no idea.”

If it turns out we are just months away from a new Radiohead album, Jonny’s flat-out been telling fibs.

Radiohead’s 2025 tour ended on December 16th, with a gig at Copenhagen's Royal Arena. It saw the band play four nights at London’s The O2 Arena.





