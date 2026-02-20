Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood teases another tour and new album

After years way from the stage, Radiohead played four nights at London’s The O2 in November. We were left wanting more, and Jonny Greenwood has a few words to say on whether that’s remotely likely.

There’s good news. There’s bad news. And you had better get your patience primed if you’re holding out for more Radiohead.

In a recent interview with The Times, Greenwood talked about his recent experiences on the Radiohead tour.

“I mean, I’m surprised that the tour actually happened and that we all enjoyed it so much,” said Greenwood. He’s spent recent years producing fantastic movie soundtracks and playing alongside Thom Yorke in The Smile. But if this is all sounding pretty positive for the prospect of another Radiohead tour — there's a caveat.

“Venues get booked so far in advance. To do another we would have to decide now, and even then it wouldn’t happen for 18 months,” says Greenwood.

New Radiohead music

While this is likely exactly what he’d say if the Radiohead chaps had signed up to another run of gigs right after seeing how quickly tickets sold out in September 2025, we’re not picking up on that vibe. The band had, after all, not played a gig since 2016 before their 2025 tour.

The interview also, of course, digs into whether we can expect new music from the band, a query about a new Radiohead album met with the response “I’ve no idea” from Greenwood.

“I found it strange not to be doing anything new on the tour. I guess we are all doing new music elsewhere now so that’s where our creative energies are going.”

Radiohead’s last album was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, which was followed by a tour and festival gigs in 2017.

In yet another interview with The Times, from back in 2025, Thom Yorke spoke about the reasons behind the band’s extended hiatus that followed.

“I guess the wheels came off a bit, so we had to stop,” Yorke said. “There were a lot of elements. The shows felt great but it was, like, let’s halt now before we walk off this cliff.”

Following this period, Yorke produced a soundtrack for the film remake Suspiria, and toured his solo material before forming The Smile.





