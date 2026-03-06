Taste testing the ultra-rare Diplomático Chancellor — a rum that comes with its own ‘sonic seasoning’

Shortlist found itself in Banking Hall this week, a prestigious venue in the heart of London’s financial district renowned for its historic grandeur.

Nearly 100 years ago, the art deco building was built to house the headquarters of Lloyds bank, but we weren’t in its lofty halls to beg for a loan but to sample something that was bang on the money taste wise.

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

Our drink of choice for the evening was Diplomático Chancellor, the rarest rum from the famous Venezuelan distillery’s reserves. Just 900 bottles of the rum have been produced, making this an incredibly special limited release.

It’s an ultra-rare expression that is part of the brand’s Prestige Range — other liquids in this range are the Ambassador and Single Vintage.

Given this is a drink to be savoured, taste testing the Diplomático Chancellor came with its own incredible accompaniment — a piece of music composed, and played on the night, by Venezuelan composer Clara Rodriguez.

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

This wasn't just background music to our sips but something that has been composed using the tasting notes of the rum as a guide.

Aptly, the piece has been titled ‘The Chancellor’s Treasured Notes’ and has been created in association with Oxford University which has been researching ‘sonic seasoning’, the act of adding music to food and drink to enhance the experience.

“We divided the music in three parts, like the way you experience the tasting of the rum,” said Rodriguez.

Each note used in the piece specifies a particular part of the tasting. The low bass notes hint at the tobacco-like finish, a 3/4 waltz tempo for the sweeter vanilla notes and a fantastic rhythm section that brings in the spice and dried fruitiness of the whole thing.

You can listen to the track below to get an understanding:

The Chancellor's Treasured Notes - YouTube Watch On

Speaking about the rum itself, Elena Petrov, Global Brand Director at Diplomático noted: “We are inviting the world’s most discerning collectors to experience our most complex and refined expression yet.

"It is a rare, unhurried masterpiece designed for those who understand that true luxury is found in the depth of the story behind the spirit.”

As for our thoughts on the tasting, with or without the music, this is a special drink.

We got hits of butterscotch and vanilla, raisins and that tobacco hit lingers long after the last sip. There’s a real complex earthiness to Diplomático Chancellor that slowly makes way for a sweet treat.

If you fancy treating yourself, then you can buy a bottle of the Diplomático Chancellor exclusively from The Whiskey Exchange for £1,900. Just don’t forget to put the track on while you take a sip.

