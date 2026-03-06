A South London pub is among just four contenders for the crown of UK's best indie

Blackheath’s The Green Goddess is just one of four pubs to be nominated for a SIBA Business Awards 2026 pub of the year award.

The award in question is the UK’s Best Independent Beer Pub or Bar in a city location. The Green Goddess describes itself as a Beer Cafe and Microbrewery, and serves a whole heap of beers and ciders at any one time from an army’s worth of taps arrayed across its tiled bar.

It’s a pub from the Common Rioters Brewery, but it serves drinks from all sorts of breweries, including Siren, Lost and Grounded, Queer Brewing and Verdant. The selection is awesome.

SIBA’s other contenders are the Fell Northern Quarter in Manchester, York’s Old Grey Mare and The Coach in Bridgend.

We’ll find out if The Green Goddess snags the award when the ceremony itself takes place on March 18th at Liverpool’s BeerX.

“The businesses revealed as finalists in the SIBA Business Awards 2026 have shown judges just how exciting, vibrant and important the independent brewing industry really is in the UK,” says SIE’s Andy Slee.

The Best Independent Beer Pub or Bar is just one of the many gongs up for grabs at the SIBA Business Awards, but it’s the only one that offers us a target for our next pub outing in the capital. You’ll find The Green Goddess nearby Greenwich Park. It’s closest station is Westcombe Park, which is roughly a 15-minute walk away from the pub.

Here are the other awards categories and nominations in this year’s SIBA Business Awards. Some are largely only of industry focus, but there's plenty here for the average beer fan too:

Marketing Implementation

Charnwood

Fyne Ales

Indie Rabble

Ossett

Sustainable Business

Adnams

Fell

Good Chemistry

Muntons

Community Engagement

Bristol Beer Factory

Gan Yam

The Coach

Three Brothers

Individual Design

Fell, St Sunday Lager

Fyne Ales, Rook

Jennings, Lorton Ale

Moonwake, Dolcita

Twice Brewed, All Out of Bubblegum

Concept Design

Fyne Ales, Origins Project

Jennings, Re-brand

Ossett, Rat Range

Queer Brewing, Re-brand

Tap Social, Core Range

Business Innovation

Fable

Three Brothers

NOA Bakehouse

Commercial Achievement

40ft

Anspach & Hobday

Bollington

Tap Social

Diversity Champion of the Year

Indie Rabble

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing

Queer Brewing

Employer of the Year

Fell

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing

Tap Social

Best Collaboration

Ampersand x Norwich University of the Arts

Attic x Cross Country Trains

Full Circle x Greggs

Fyne Ales x Co-op

UK’s Best New Independent Brewery

Howe Beer Project

Jennings

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing

UK’s Best Independent Brewery Taproom

Bellfield

Fyne Ales

SALT

The Indian Brewery

UK’s Best Independent brewery Webshop

Anspach & Hobday

Hackney Church

Indie Rabble

UK’s Best Independent Beer Retailer

Pivovar

Stirchley Wine & Spirits

UK’s Best Independent Beer Bar or Pub – City

Fell Northern Quarter, Manchester

Green Goddess, Blackheath

Old Grey Mare, York

The Coach, Bridgend

UK’s Best Independent Beer Bar or Pub – Rural

Northstowe Tap & Social, Northstowe

The Crafty Dragon, Whitchurch

The Bailey Head, Oswestry

The Brewers 1841, Ossett

Brewers’ Brewer of the Year (Brewer nominated)

Dan Gooderham, Adnams

Fiona MacEachern, Loch Lomond

Harry Gwilliam, Attic Brew Co

Supplier Associate of the Year (Brewer nominated)

Brand Weaver

BREWW

Inspiration

LemonTop





