A South London pub is among just four contenders for the crown of UK's best indie
An indie honour
Blackheath’s The Green Goddess is just one of four pubs to be nominated for a SIBA Business Awards 2026 pub of the year award.
The award in question is the UK’s Best Independent Beer Pub or Bar in a city location. The Green Goddess describes itself as a Beer Cafe and Microbrewery, and serves a whole heap of beers and ciders at any one time from an army’s worth of taps arrayed across its tiled bar.
It’s a pub from the Common Rioters Brewery, but it serves drinks from all sorts of breweries, including Siren, Lost and Grounded, Queer Brewing and Verdant. The selection is awesome.
SIBA’s other contenders are the Fell Northern Quarter in Manchester, York’s Old Grey Mare and The Coach in Bridgend.
We’ll find out if The Green Goddess snags the award when the ceremony itself takes place on March 18th at Liverpool’s BeerX.
“The businesses revealed as finalists in the SIBA Business Awards 2026 have shown judges just how exciting, vibrant and important the independent brewing industry really is in the UK,” says SIE’s Andy Slee.
The Best Independent Beer Pub or Bar is just one of the many gongs up for grabs at the SIBA Business Awards, but it’s the only one that offers us a target for our next pub outing in the capital. You’ll find The Green Goddess nearby Greenwich Park. It’s closest station is Westcombe Park, which is roughly a 15-minute walk away from the pub.
Here are the other awards categories and nominations in this year’s SIBA Business Awards. Some are largely only of industry focus, but there's plenty here for the average beer fan too:
Marketing Implementation
- Charnwood
- Fyne Ales
- Indie Rabble
- Ossett
Sustainable Business
- Adnams
- Fell
- Good Chemistry
- Muntons
Community Engagement
- Bristol Beer Factory
- Gan Yam
- The Coach
- Three Brothers
Individual Design
- Fell, St Sunday Lager
- Fyne Ales, Rook
- Jennings, Lorton Ale
- Moonwake, Dolcita
- Twice Brewed, All Out of Bubblegum
Concept Design
- Fyne Ales, Origins Project
- Jennings, Re-brand
- Ossett, Rat Range
- Queer Brewing, Re-brand
- Tap Social, Core Range
Business Innovation
- Fable
- Three Brothers
- NOA Bakehouse
Commercial Achievement
- 40ft
- Anspach & Hobday
- Bollington
- Tap Social
Diversity Champion of the Year
- Indie Rabble
- Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
- Queer Brewing
Employer of the Year
- Fell
- Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
- Tap Social
Best Collaboration
- Ampersand x Norwich University of the Arts
- Attic x Cross Country Trains
- Full Circle x Greggs
- Fyne Ales x Co-op
UK’s Best New Independent Brewery
- Howe Beer Project
- Jennings
- Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
UK’s Best Independent Brewery Taproom
- Bellfield
- Fyne Ales
- SALT
- The Indian Brewery
UK’s Best Independent brewery Webshop
- Anspach & Hobday
- Hackney Church
- Indie Rabble
UK’s Best Independent Beer Retailer
- Pivovar
- Stirchley Wine & Spirits
UK’s Best Independent Beer Bar or Pub – City
- Fell Northern Quarter, Manchester
- Green Goddess, Blackheath
- Old Grey Mare, York
- The Coach, Bridgend
UK’s Best Independent Beer Bar or Pub – Rural
- Northstowe Tap & Social, Northstowe
- The Crafty Dragon, Whitchurch
- The Bailey Head, Oswestry
- The Brewers 1841, Ossett
Brewers’ Brewer of the Year (Brewer nominated)
- Dan Gooderham, Adnams
- Fiona MacEachern, Loch Lomond
- Harry Gwilliam, Attic Brew Co
Supplier Associate of the Year (Brewer nominated)
- Brand Weaver
- BREWW
- Inspiration
- LemonTop
