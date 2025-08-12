Punchdrunk immersive theatre's new show is here — and it’s an alien sci-fi video game special

Innovative British theatre company Punchdrunk is back with a new show.

Imagine a cross between a movie set, an escape room, and a dream that feels super intense when you’re in it, but comes back to you in hazy bites the following day. That’s almost close to what you might experience at one of Punchdrunk's shows.

The theatre group are renowned for their immersive theatre experiences: a place where the audiences are free to roam the performance sites, where the sets are more like movie sets, rigged on a massive scale with no details overlooked.

The performances usually take over crazy large industrial warehouses - sometimes up to five stories high. Imagine an immersive experience where it feels like you cosplay in amongst an art installation - wickedly confusing in the best way.

Their newest show is Lander 23 - a Live Action Video Game. Whilst all their shows are deeply immersive, detailed, and follow a specific theme this feels like a departure from their usual.

According to the description, “The Lander Division of the Centre for Astrobiology is responsible for exploring the outer realms of the galaxy. No division goes further or deeper into the unknown.

“Tasked with discovering unchartered territories, exploring the outermost reaches and bringing back valuable data to the mothership.

"A week ago, the crew of Lander 23 vanished while harvesting a new and valuable energy source. A distress signal then silence. You are the next crew in.”

In immersive theatre, no-one can hear you scream

An escape room on an intergalactic scale? Maybe — this Punchdrunk performance seems to be more linear than their previous ones - one where you have a mission, a direction to follow rather than a choose-your-own-adventure amble from room to room.

“Your mission is clear,” the official blurb continues. “Continue their job without the same happening to you. Time is not on your side. The environment is treacherous. There are hidden dangers lurking in the shadows.”

All in all it sounds pretty similar to a night out in East London...

The three main pillars of the show are: launch (evade all threats and work with your comrades to prioritize energy extraction and return to base), search (immediate deployment - locate and secure energy sources), and survive.

Know before you go:

Unlike some of their previous shows, you can only book either two or four tickets, as you’ll be in groups of four with each timed entry slot, presumably working together on the mission. Tickets start from £38.75 per person, with peak Saturday slots around the £45 mark, plus a £5-10 booking fee, depending on how many tickets you’re booking.

Lander 23 is a multiplayer stealth game that will split you into two squads, Command (Drivers) and Ground Team (Fields). As the Fields navigate the alien landscape you’ll rely solely on the voice and guidance of your Drivers, who are all stationed aboard the ship, communication as your only lifeline. It will take you around an hour and a half, and according to Punchdrunk each player will have the chance to play as both a Driver and a Field. Team bonding, anyone?

When is it running?

A couple of dates from September previews and in early October have already sold out, but it’s running regularly from October through to January, so you’ve got plenty of opportunities to head to the dystopian world of Punchdrunk.

The idea behind it is to take gamers off the sofa, playing out like a live action video game - a perfect fusion of gaming and theatre. Which basically sounds like the perfect compromise for a date if you’re both into very different types of entertainment.

It’s a bit of a trip to get there, but you can hop on the Elizabeth line or the DLR to Woolwich Station or go via National Rail.

A live action video game where you can play-act as the protagonist? Sign us up…