The London Marathon’s most unexpected runner? Daddy Pig

There are many things you expect to see at the TCS London Marathon; elite athletes gliding past Tower Bridge, someone in a rhino costume overheating by mile 18, your mate from uni suddenly becoming insufferable about gels.

What you probably didn’t expect is Daddy Pig lining up on the start line. Yet, here we are.

The father of Peppa Pig will run the full 26.2 miles on 26 April to raise £54,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society. The target mirrors the sobering statistic that more than 54,000 children in the UK are affected by hearing loss.

The storyline will unfold both in the show and in London, following the revelation that George Pig is moderately deaf. It’s a smart bit of storytelling, blending something that resonates with families watching at home with tangible fundraising support beyond the screen.

On race day, Daddy Pig will be sporting a specially designed running outfit and his progress will be trackable via the official marathon app, meaning you can follow his splits like he’s your overly ambitious colleague attempting their first-ever marathon.

There’ll also be a direct way to donate, should you feel moved by a cartoon pig grinding through the final 10K.

Ahead of the main event, the whole Peppa crew will appear at the TCS Mini London Marathon on 25 April. Expect themed warm-ups, meet-and-greets and a fan zone, offering a Peppa takeover with medals at the end.

It will be Daddy Pig’s first marathon, which feels correct. He’s always had “enthusiastic amateur” energy rather than “carbon-plated supershoes”. But that’s kind of the point. The London Marathon has always been as much about everyday people doing something slightly mad for a good cause as it is about podium finishes.

Hearing loss and deafness often go unseen, and this campaign puts it right at the front of one of the biggest sporting events in the country. It’s playful, yes. But it’s also purposeful.

From muddy puddles to the Mall finish line. You can’t knock the commitment.





