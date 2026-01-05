From rooftops to gardens: These are the five best saunas in London to warm up this winter

There have been many trends sweeping across social media and London city: Labubus, Dubai Chocolate taking over, people born after 2010 laughing at you when you inadvertently say 6’7, the list goes on. One trend we can totally get on board with, though, is the growing love for saunas.

Giving a new, more wholesome meaning to hotboxing, saunas are no longer exclusively relegated to top London spas with a £100 entry fee and free herbal tea, with community saunas cropping up across the city to help release toxins (read: everything you consumed over Christmas) and bring some equilibrium into your new year.

With National Geographic naming Hackney’s Rooftop saunas as one of the top 20 (global) travel adventures to book in 2026, we rounded up our five favourite steamy spots across the big smoke, from saunas with live DJ sets, ones floating on the Thames, and even a couple nestled in beautiful community gardens.

1. Sauna Social Club, Peckham

(Image credit: Sauna Social Club via Instagram)

Opening last year, South East’s Sauna Social Club isn’t just your average steamy cupboard, but a beautifully curated space centred around wellbeing and creativity. Music is at the heart of what they do, with a custom hifi system in their main sauna so you (and 13 other strangers) are immersed in sound from some of London’s best DJs and musicians. There is also a smaller, second sauna, which is designed for meeting new people, plus there are four ice baths for the true Nordic sensory experience.

A Social Sauna experience lasting 1 hour and 45 mins costs £24.99, giving you access to both the sauna and ice baths, moving between the two whenever you feel like it. If you fancy something a bit more musical, you can look at their Ambient Sauna option, a 70-minute session accompanied by DJ sets, also priced at £24.99. They also offer a £14.99 50-minute session during off-peak hours.

Find them at Railway Arch 842 Brayards Road, Peckham, London, SE15 2AG

2. Arc, Canary Wharf

(Image credit: Arc)

Over in Canary Wharf, Arc uses contrast therapy - the switching between intense heat and cold exposure - to engage the body’s natural relaxation responses. With large saunas, individual ice baths, and a relaxation lounge, the space has been carefully designed to restore balance. As well as the spaces, Arc runs workshops, self-guided cycles, and evening sweat and connect socials, as well as occasional additional activities like meditation and sound healing.

Arc offers both passes and single sessions, so the price can vary depending on how many you want to book. Prices typically range from £28-35 for a single class, although it’s worth keeping your eye out for intro deals and specials.

Find them at Unit 46, Minus, 1 Crossrail Pl, London E14 5AR.

3. Rooftop Saunas, Hackney and Brixton

(Image credit: Rooftop Saunas)

The star of NatGeo’s most recent roundup, Hackney’s beautiful urban Rooftop Saunas offer a serene escape in the clouds and sweeping views of London’s skyline – starting at just £11. You can book the private sauna cabins for 4 people before cooling off with Cold plunge pools and water pails. As well as their outpost in the trendy Hackney suburbs, you can also find them in Brixton, perched on top of International House.

Unlike the others, Rooftop Saunas offer private cabins, so if you’re looking for a quieter, more personal experience, this is a pretty perfect spot – switching up your Friday night local with your mates for an aromatherapy-based sauna where you can yap away all your recent work gossip and failed Hinge dates without worrying about anyone overhearing…

Find them at Netil Corner, 2 Bocking Street, London, E8 4RU

4. TEMZ Floating Saunas, Teddington

(Image credit: TEMZ Floating Sauna via Instagram)

Probably one of London’s best-kept secrets, Temz is a floating sauna & ice bath on the Thames on the grounds of the beautiful Lensbury Resort. The best part? You don't have to be a member of The Lensbury to book in for TEMZ. A single session lasts 50 minutes, and there is a maximum of 8 people per session, so it’s fairly private. Plus, they have sunrise and sunset sessions which are so stunning, you'll feel like you’ve dropped hundreds on a fancy Nordic spa break – although the scenes do rely on British weather, so maybe don’t get your hopes up too much.

A 50-minute open session is £20, but given the beautiful location and the small size, it’s not a bad deal. You’ll need to add time to check in at the member’s reception at The Lensbury and take the picturesque walk down to the waterfront.

Find them at The Lensbury, Broom Road, Teddington, TW11 9NU

5. Community Sauna Baths, Hackney Wick

(Image credit: Community Sauna Baths)

Saving the best till last, not-for-profit Community Sauna Baths in Hackney Wick were founded to make the sauna experience accessible and affordable to all Londoners. With sister spots in Camberwell, Peckham, Stratford, and Walthamstow, their spaces can vary a little, but all include saunas, cold plunges, change areas, showers, and garden areas for resting and connectivity. Hackney Wick is their flagship site with six woodfired saunas, and one electric one, as well as plunges which range from 3-15 degrees. It’s an absolutely beautiful spot (as are their others) surrounded by greenery, completely fairy lit, and almost glowing with the kind of community you almost forget exists in London.

A drop-in session starts at £9.50 for a one-hour off-peak slot, with the most expensive session priced at £16.50 for a 1 hour 30 minute peak-time session. They offer free sessions for NHS workers, and concessions starting at £5 for low-income individuals, students, and others facing barriers.

Find them at The Bath House, 80 Eastway, London E9 5JH





