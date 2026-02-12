London's 9 most romantic places: Parks, walks, and historical love-spots for Valentine's day

If you’re planning on spending this Valentine’s Day (February 19th, people) in London, you probably don’t need telling that the UK capital is an expensive place in which to wine and dine the object of your affection.

Thankfully, this vast metropolis is also rife with romantic spots that needn’t cost you much more than the price of a Day Travelcard, if that.

It helps that London has got history on its side, having been an important hub ever since the Romans took over in 43 CE, and has been England’s capital city for almost 1,000 years.

Another key element here is Greater London’s impressive green credentials. Our bustling capital is the world’s biggest urban forest, with some 8.4 million trees – almost one for every resident. Almost half of London is green or blue space.

There are countless romantic nooks, crannies, views and parks for the amorously inclined to discover in London this Valentine’s Day. Here are some of the best.

Little Venice

The name ‘Little Venice’ might sound like so much English self-deprecation, but this surprisingly tranquil corner of bustling North London has been name-dropping the famous Italian city since at least the 1800s. It references the coming together of three canals to form a triangular basin, which in turn plays host to numerous moorings for house and leisure boats. Where there are affluent and boaty people – and indeed affluent boaty people – there are of course plenty of romantic waterside cafes, pubs and restaurants in which to lounge. Just pray for sunny weather.

Starting at the Paddington basin and wandering up as far as you like – maybe even up to The Waterfront and loop back for a scenic route with plenty of pit stops at each end.

Kyoto Garden

This Japanese garden in swanky Holland Park, just a mile or so West of Kensington Palace, supplies a number of key romantic ingredients. These include a pretty multi-tiered waterfall, a pond, and actual flippin’ peacocks. It’s a little early to enjoy the marshmallow pinks of the cherry blossom trees, sadly, but check out those beautiful koi carp while you’re there. Holland Park is also smack bang in the middle of some of the most expensive residential properties in the country, which will either elicit romantic fantasies or dark thoughts of class warfare in your partner.

Sky Garden

The heart of London’s financial district might not sound like the most romantic place to head to – unless your partner really gets their kicks from banking. No judgements here (run while you still can). The Sky Garden, situated atop the office block unofficially dubbed ‘The Walkie Talkie’, is something slightly different. The fact that this large public viewing platform doles out its ‘free access’ in limited 60-minute chunks might kill the vibe somewhat, but that’s more than enough time to enjoy its close-up 360 views of the city before heading across London Bridge to dinner and drinks around Borough Market.

Primrose Hill

On a scale of one to ‘marry me’, Primrose Hill has to be positioned relatively high up. Featuring a killer combination of iconic London skyline views and beautiful green space, it’s got it all – and visiting it won’t cost you a penny. Bordering Regent’s Park to the south and Camden Town to the east, Primrose Hill is a relatively small park so-named for its central mound, which climbs some 64 metres above the exhaust fumes. Ascend to the summit and you can be guaranteed a grand view of the capital, set beautifully against the verdant landscape in the foreground.

Kew Gardens

This one isn’t free, but splashing out on a couple of tickets to Kew Gardens is guaranteed to strike the right romantic tone. It’s the biggest and – we’re just going to come out and say it – best botanical garden in the world, set across 326 acres of rolling southwest London landscape, and containing some 16,900 species of plants. When you finally emerge from exploring its beautiful Victorian glasshouses, you’ll find the rest of the borough of Richmond at your disposal, with all of its romantic riverside walks and charming bistros.

St Dunstan-in-the-East

Going to church might not be your idea of a hot Valentine’s Day date, but how about a bombed out shell of a church on the edge of London’s financial district? I’m not selling this vey well, am I? Built in 1100, severely damaged in the Great Fire of London in 1666, and blitzed out of active service by the Luftwaffe during the Second World War, St Dunstan-in-the-East has got history alright. What really makes it a prime romantic destination is its current status as a public garden, complete with lawn, trees and lush foliage growing around its gothic frame.

Columbia Road

Columbia Road has become famous for its Sunday flower market, and with good reason. The range of seasonal plants and flowers packed into its many stalls along this street in Bethnal Green, East London, is quite something to behold. That would be romantic enough for some, but even if horticulture isn’t something that stirs your soul, Columbia Road is well worth a visit with your nearest and dearest. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era shops are as enticing as they are useful, while there are plenty of classy restaurants, pubs and cafes within spitting distance.

Hampstead Heath Pergola

Overlooking the West Heath of North London’s most beloved public park is this historic raised walkway, designed by world famous landscape architect Thomas Mawson in the early 20th century and restored to something approaching its former glory in the 1990s. This faintly fantastical structure is covered in vines and exotic flowers, and set among some stunning gardens – though admittedly, late February isn’t the absolute best time to experience either of these things. No matter. It’s a beautiful, peaceful place to visit at any time of the year.

Greenwich Park

Whether you’re taking in some of the best views of the city skyline that London has to offer, strolling around the pristine Old Royal Naval College, posing for cute/cheesy photos while straddling the world-famous Observatory’s meridian line, or going all starry eyed with your partner at the Peter Harrison Planetarium, Greenwich Park is a seriously classy way to evoke those romantic feelings. It certainly beats tearing around Covent Garden on a neon light-emitting tuk-tuk, that’s for sure.





