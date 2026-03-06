Tom’s Pasta, Hackney: The neighbourhood restaurant that's straight out of a 2000s romcom

Whether you admit it or not, everyone wants a bit of the London magic – the big city sparkle that takes the form of hidden oaky wine bars down a Soho side street, the local Chinese restaurant which is somehow open 24 hours a day, that group of mates you somehow always make it to your local pub quiz most weeks which is both chaotic and cosy.

This all helps explain the rise of TikTok foodies, and the app’s popularity with young people planning where to go and what to do. And obviously the unspoken category: what’s the coolest, trendiest under-the-radar spot I can go to?

One such spot you might have seen all over your feed is Tom’s Pasta in Hackney, acing the algorithm with its loaded plates, cosy interiors, and frankly shocking amounts of grated parmesan piled on top of each dish. TikTok hype or genuine gem? Shortlist went along to find out.

WHERE IS IT?

It’s not your classic on-the-high-street central Soho spot – and all the better for it. Tom’s Pasta is located over in Hackney Downs Studios — head to Rectory Road tube stop and from there it’s about a 10 minute walk.

WHAT’S SPECIAL?

(Image credit: Tom's Pasta via Instagram)

One of the things that makes it special – something a lot of TikTok viral spots have in common — is that its USP isn’t a trend chaser, but just really bloody good food. It’s simplicity done deliciously and reasonably. There’s no matcha-stacked tonka bean tiramisu, no massive croissant-cookie-meringue fusion desert where people will be brandishing light-boxes and filming a cheese pull. Tom’s Pasta is getting attention for its hearty portions, elevated family trattoria feel, and everyday indulgence. Although saying that, it is East London, so you never know.

Tom's Pasta has a trifecta of classics like a lasagne, a smoky tagliatelle, and rich rigatoni, but riff on them every month with a fresh menu.

WHAT’S NEW?

Tom Hayden, the Tom behind Tom’s Pasta, originally started his calorific empire as a lasagne-bike-delivery service back in lockdown, with the restaurant opening three years ago.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Pasta via Instagram)

The best new addition? Their three courses for £29 deal which is running until the end of March. It was introduced as a January offer but has been extended twice now due to popularity.

WHO SHOULD YOU BRING?

(Image credit: Hermione Blandford / Future)

Whilst it’s not a knees up, it’s not a sedate, hushed restaurant; it’s lively and bustling, with tables packed from 6 pm until late even on a school night. It’s predominantly friends coming together – a mix of housemates, friends catching up, double and normal dates scattered across the restaurant.

It’s not a first date spot, thanks to the bustling nature of the restaurant; between the music and all the chatter it’s not a place to have deep conversations or a “what do you do for work?” grilling. You want to be with someone you feel comfortable enough relaxing and soaking up the atmosphere, rather than desperately trying to deduce any glaring red flags from the get to know you small talk.

Whilst it has a family feel, it definitely errs more on the side of mum-and-dad are out for a date night without the kids, rather than restaurant-slash-daycare. It’s not somewhere you go to entertain clients (yes, I may have been watching too much Industry), but more the place you’d catch up with your housemates / partner after a long day of having to entertain clients.

WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR?

(Image credit: Tom's Pasta)

The main fashion advice here is to wear something with a good waistband. Elasticated is preferred but any pair of jeans that you think yup, I’ve got some wiggle room in here that you probably haven’t worn since those post-Christmas weeks will work.

It’s a fairly casual place, with the just-come-straight-from-work vibe being the norm. No need to don a frock, or even primp beyond a dash of deodorant, just turn up in your usual, casual garms (no tracksuits though) and you’ll be grand.

WHAT WILL YOU PAY?

(Image credit: Hermione Blandford / Future)

One of the reasons people are loving Tom’s is the value; currently, its three courses for £29 offer is an absolute steal. There’s no making-the-dishes-smaller trickery either with this deal, no 'these items are excluded' to make you feel cheated. If you want to keep it simple and stick to just the one main, you’ll be paying around £15 which is seriously decent value.

A post shared by Tom’s Pasta (@tomspasta) A photo posted by on

WHAT SHOULD YOU DRINK?

The wine list is simple but quality, with about three-five options for each colour (red, white, rose, orange – because it’s east London, so there will obviously be some orange wine on offer) and you’ll be paying around £35 for a bottle if you so choose. They have a good cocktail list, with some unique serves, alongside classic Spritzs and negronis.

MUST-TRY DISHES

(Image credit: Tom's Pasta via Instagram)

The most popular dish by a landslide is the Beef Shin Lasagne. Creamy, rich, and stacked. Like everything dished up at Tom’s, it’s topped with the kind of portion of parmesan that you would get at Prezzo as a kid before your parents noticed the heart-stopping mound and yelled stop! That’s enough! at the equally worried waiter.

The menu changes monthly, but there is always a lasagne on there, just sometimes sporting twists like added ‘nduja, or basil pesto.

For us, the standouts were the Italian sausage, ‘nduja rigatoni and the Oyster Mushroom Smoked Chilli, Miso Tagliatelle.

Also, although it’s easy to sniff at a bruschetta on the menu, thinking you’ve had it before so surely it can’t surprise you, get a tissue and think again. Apparently, like all dishes at Tom's, it’s done to an incredibly high standard without any pretension. Fresh, zingy, mixing the sweet notes with acidic tang. My mouth is watering remembering.

(Image credit: Hermione Blandford / Future)

And if you manage to not order the tiramisu, you’re a better person than I am. Seriously, you should host some kind of Ted Talk on self restraint.

GET ON THE GUESTLIST?

100% yes, No hesitation.

If you’re an East London dweller, you’ve probably already been, but any South-of-the-river-dwellers should definitely add it to the list. It’s not a glitzy, oh-my-god-we’ve-been-saving-for-months sort of place. Maybe it’s just my diet of Richard Curtis romcoms but it feels like the kind of noughties spot you always dreamed of having a casual dinner at on a Wednesday night.

It’s glamorous in its own quiet way, with friendly and attentive staff, a laid-back family feel — if your family was a group of people in their twenties all still figuring it out, but eating some heavenly pasta whilst they do.

You can find Tom’s Pasta at Hackney Downs Studio, 17 Amhurst Terrace, E82BT and make a reservation via OpenTable here.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



