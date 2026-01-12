The best whiskies from the Scottish Isles which make the perfect Burns Night tipple

Whilst many take their January dry and without fun, we tend to lean on the traditional side, which roughly translates as finding any excuse - sorry, occasion - to raise a glass with our nearest and dearest.

Burns Night, the Scottish holiday celebrating the life of poet Robert Burns, is nigh, taking place on 25th January this year. The day is usually celebrated with all the bells and whistles – or more like bagpipes and whisky that you’d expect from a good Celtic knees up. We’re talking a good serving of haggis (or Scottish ‘nduja, as we now call it), with neeps, tatties, and an address to the Haggis itself, obviously. Cue a rousing chorus of Auld Lang Syne, and the one person who's been to a Ceilidh shouting instructions over jolly bagpipes being blasted through Alexa. Whether you're doing the whole hog (haggis) or just raising a glass to the tradition, one thing you simply have to have to hand is a good bottle of whisky.

Single malt, blended, Scotch, or not, we’ve rounded up three of our favourite malts which make for the perfect dram this Burns Night.

1. Scapa 10 year old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Scapa Scapa 10-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky £55 at waitrosecellar.com

Scapa is one of the best tasting 10 year old whiskies around, thanks to its signature fermentation period, an extended 60 hour fermentation, the result of which is a beautifully deep and rich flavour with notes of warm leather cut with light tropical notes. Hailing from the Orkney Islands, the whisky gets its name from the stunning Scapa Flow, the body of water that creates a natural harbour on the island, which the distillery overlooks.

On the palette, you’ll get a charred caramel which brings a smoky sweetness, which is perfectly levelled so you won’t be overwhelmed with extremes, but presented with a balanced, subtle and delicious taste. It rounds out with a slight dried fruit sweetness, which complements that rich undertone. Overall, it’s a whisky which is special without being pretentious, an accessible and enjoyable liquid for whoever is around your table.

2. Torabhaig Legacy series Sound of Sleat

Torabhaig Sound of Sleat - the Legacy Series £58.25 at Master of Malt

Hopping over to The Isle of Skye, Torabhaig Distillery is one close to our hearts, and our hands, as we tend to always have a bottle close by, you know, just in case. Whilst Torabhaig whisky has only been in full production since 2017, its roots - like many Celtic traditions - go a long way back. The legacy series is a run of limited edition releases that document Torabhaig’s ‘house style’.

Sound of Sleat is the fourth chapter in this series, a 10 year old malt crafted from a blend of Concerto and Laureate malted barley. Aged in toasted ex-Bourbon oak barrels, the result is a delicate whisky with notes of orange, apricot, and sweet seaweed on the nose. On the palette, it’s a symphony of island expression, with rich bonfire smoke, honey, and sea salt, with an elegant finish reminiscent of the island’s wilderness.

3. Isle of Raasay, The Draam

Isle of Raasay Distillery Isle of Raasay Single Malt Scotch Whisky - the Draam £61.60 at Amazon UK

Hopping over to another island, Raasay is a small outcrop east of Skye in the Inner Hebrides, a hop, skip, and a ferry from Torabhaig. The distillery’s flagship single malt whisky is a winner, cheekily named The Draam (not a typo but a nod to their namesake).

The unique whisky is made up of six casks: a peated rye, chunkapine oak, bordeaux red wine, and their unpeated counterparts. The liquids are married together after maturation, creating a smoky but balanced liquid that’s beautifully complex whilst subtle and light. Capturing the island’s natural flora and fauna, the whisky combines dark fruit with heather smoke on its palette with notes of sweet cinnamon spice, vanilla, and black pepper.

If you’re looking to raise a glass which captures the wildness of Scotland’s landscape in liquid form, this is an underrated bottle to try – and the closest you’ll be able to get to the Island whilst sipping whisky in a London flat.





