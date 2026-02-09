New Xbox could release in 2027 and be even more like a gaming PC, claims leak
A PC in disguise
Xbox has always been about the box under your telly. Simple. Plug it in, pick up a controller, and crack on. But the next generation might flip that idea completely on its head.
Fresh reporting from our pals over at Windows Central suggests Microsoft’s next Xbox is shaping up to be less of a traditional console and more of a Windows 11 gaming machine, just one that still looks and feels like an Xbox when you switch it on.
The rumoured Xbox is expected to run on a Windows foundation, with a console-style interface sitting on top to keep things familiar. Underneath, though, it could behave a lot more like a PC. The big draw is flexibility. Players would still be able to run their existing Xbox games, including titles from Xbox One and Series X|S, but there’s also talk of support for PC storefronts like Steam, opening the door to a much bigger library.
In theory, it means your console could double up as more than just a games machine. Streaming, editing, ordering Deliveroo, if Windows can do it, the next Xbox potentially could too. It’s a shift in thinking, and Microsoft has already been experimenting with the idea through the ASUS-made Xbox Ally handheld, which blends a Windows backbone with an Xbox-focused gaming interface.
Microsoft hasn’t officially nailed down the details just yet, but Xbox boss Sarah Bond has confirmed the company is working on new hardware with long-time partner AMD. Industry chatter suggests a possible 2027 release window, although insiders reckon Microsoft is more focused on getting the experience right than rushing to hit a fixed launch date.
Price is another big unknown. With tech costs still bouncing about globally, Microsoft reportedly hasn’t landed on a final figure. Even if the next Xbox ends up sitting at the premium end of the scale, though, it doesn’t sound like existing consoles are getting pushed out anytime soon. The wider plan appears to be building a broader Xbox ecosystem where players can jump in across different devices and price points.
That could include more partnerships with PC manufacturers creating Xbox-style hardware, as well as continued whispers of a first-party Xbox handheld somewhere down the line. The goal is simple: meet players wherever they are, rather than locking them into one bit of kit.
It’s a big swing, and not without risk. Windows hasn’t always behaved perfectly inside gaming devices, but Microsoft is already testing new features through its handheld hardware, including AI tools that automatically stitch together gameplay highlights.
If it works, though, the next Xbox could be Microsoft’s boldest gaming move yet, blurring the line between console and PC entirely.
