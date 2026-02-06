Greggs is opening a free Pilates studio in London next week

In a move that sounds like the stuff of a fictional headline generator, Greggs is opening up a Pilates studio in central London.

And, yes, it’s absolutely a marketing gimmick but we’re happily falling for it.

On February 13th and 14th, Greggs is opening up a Pilates studio. It’s offering slots for the public to snag, and if you’re lucky enough to get one you’ll also be given a "merch bundle,” a matcha drink and signature Greggs sausage roll (meaty or vegan).

So, yes, as you may have guessed this promo is all about celebrating the debut of Greggs’s new matcha drinks.

Slots for the pilates studio are up for grabs from 12pm today, February 6th. To deter people from booking and not showing up, they are subject to a £10 fee that will be refunded when you actually attend the class. You can also cancel up to 48 hours before the class without losing your tenner.

Where is it? Greggs: Matcha & Move will be setup on 59 Greek Street in Soho. It’s a pop-up space that has previously been home to takeovers from Elton John, eBay — all sorts. They’re described as “beginner-friendly” classes, so you don’t need to be particularly experienced to get involved. But you do need to be at least 18 years old.

From marketing fluff to the green stuff, the whole Pilates thing is a reference to the trendiness of both that form of exercise and matcha, social media’s current favourite cafe-based libation.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Greggs)

Greggs offers three flavours of Iced Matcha Latte. There’s the plain, which combines matcha green tea with semi-skimmed milk. There’s one with vanilla syrup, and one with both strawberry and vanilla syrups. They’ve been available in Greggs stores since February 5th.

From February 11th to the 18th you can also pick up double reward stamps in the Greggs app if you buy a matcha iced latte. Nine stamps earns you a freebie.

Pricing varies by location, but starts at £3 for the plain iced matcha latte and £3.60 for the syrupy varieties.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



