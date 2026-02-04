A fleet of Vintage London buses will be returning to the capital next month – and you’ll be able to ride one for free

If you thought you knew London transport like the back of a map, think again. Fully embracing the retro style wave sweeping everything from films to catwalks, London is hopping on the trend, with a fleet of vintage hop-on buses.

Not content with your old trains, trams, taxis, bikes, and boats, the old-school buses will be turning to the capital next month. Courtesy of the London Bus Museum, the throwback comes as part of the Museum’s beloved heritage days. The first of 2026’s series lands on 14th March, with the buses pounding the city’s pavements (okay, streets) for one day only. The best part? You can hop on one without having to pay a thing – and not because they can’t accept contactless.

Perhaps the only bad news is that it will only be a singular bus route that will take the time machine back to the 50s. Route 38, which runs between Victoria and Hackney, is this year’s chosen bus, running fare-free from 10am until 5pm. First running in June 1912, the route has carted literal billions of people across the city in, er, style. The open-platform buses will come with a real-life conductor and run every 10 minutes between Victoria and Hackney station.

In true traditional style, you don’t need to book to get a spot; simply flag down the iconic red rectangle when you see one passing. If you’re lucky, you might even get an old-school bus ticket.

If you’re more of a modern man than an old-timey-epoch enthusiast, then fear not, as the regular 38 bus will still be running, although normal charges will apply there.





