Poolhouse: The AI-powered pool hall that promises London nights to remember
Whether you’re a beginner or a hustler, Poolhouse is bringing immersive fun to every break
From the creators of Topgolf and Puttshack comes Poolhouse, opening early 2026 at 100 Liverpool Street.
Spanning two floors and 21,000 sq. ft, the venue promises to turn the classic game of pool into a fully immersive, high-energy experience for players of all levels. And just to be crystal clear, it’s pool, the game, not a swimming bath.
Every table at Poolhouse is fitted with AI technology that tracks your skill level and adapts the game in real time. So whether you’ve never held a cue or you’ve been hustling for years, everyone gets a fair shot at glory.
Guests can try five exclusive games, from classics like Killer to crowd-pleasers like Pot Shots, with new games constantly in development to keep the rivalry alive.
Step inside and you’re transported to a world of retro-glam vibes reminiscent of vintage Vegas, where ambient lighting, soft furnishings, and a pulsing soundtrack set the stage. At the centre of it all is a 20-metre statement bar designed to keep cocktails flowing long into the night.
DJs keep the energy buzzing while flexible spaces cater to private parties, group outings, or casual nights out, meaning there’s something for everyone.
Food and drink are just as important as your cue skills. Poolhouse’s menu leans on New American cuisine with global influences, crafted for sharing, so no one misses a beat of the action. Guinness fans, in particular, are in for a treat: custom coolers, specialised taps, and dedicated glass-washers aim to serve London’s finest pint of black gold.
Andrew O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO, said: "Poolhouse is transforming the way London plays, socialises, and connects. We’ve taken the timeless game of pool and reimagined it as an immersive, interactive experience that’s designed for everyone from first-timers to seasoned players."
Steve Jolliffe, Co-Founder, added: "With Poolhouse, we’re taking a classic game and reinventing it for a new generation. It’s not about replacing the game, it’s about enhancing it and bringing people together in a whole new way."
Poolhouse will open next year at 100 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 2AT .
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
