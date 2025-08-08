One of London's best music venues is getting a revamp
With all-new toilets!
Iconic London music venue the Jazz Cafe is set to get a major revamp.
As revealed in a planning application, legendary Camden gig spot the Jazz Cafe is going to get a lot more space to play with.
Its owner The Columbo Group acquired the next-door site, previously home to a Malaysian restaurant, and now plans to expand the Jazz Cafe into that space.
It’s not necessarily going to mean the actual audience space gets hugely expanded, though.
The plans suggest the additional space will also be used for toilets and a cloak room, as well an improved green room area for artists.
We’ve only been to the Jazz Cafe as punters, but in such a venue it’s clear space is currently at a premium.
The venue is not going to take over the whole of the neighbouring building. Its front will remain the same, with planned new internal walls instead making the space shallower rather than gobbling it up entirely.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
While these are just proposals at present, ones that need sign-off, it’s also not clear how much the building work may affect concerts at the venue. The Jazz Cafe has a packed line-up all the way to the end of the year, with additional shows listed well into 2026 too.
Earlier this year in May we also heard The Columbo Group had been granted permission to develop a new venue in Stratford.
Stratford’s former Rex Theatre was originally slated for demolition, but Newham Council has instead signed off the site to become a music venue instead, Jazz Cafe East.
The space was last operated as Sync, a club and events space that opened in 2012 but did not last too long.
There’s no word yet on when Jazz Cafe East plans to open its doors, but after around a decade sitting unused, there’s likely a fair amount of renovations work to be done to the site.
Meanwhile, some upcoming highlights at the Camden Jazz Cafe site include jazz-funk veteran James Mason on August 21st and 22nd, the experimental Godtet on August 27th and Roni Size on August 29th.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
