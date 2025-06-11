Royal Academy summer show opens next week: Here are all the details you need to know

The Royal Academy’s (RA) Summer Show — arguably the biggest art show in the UK —is returning next week.

The exhibition is running from 17th June until 17th August across the Main Galleries and Burlington House in Piccadilly.

Whether you are an art lover or just nod performatively whilst staring at a painting, secretly wondering how long until the gift shop / café visit, The Summer Exhibition is full of different artists. It's a bit like an art-world equivalent of a Full English — it’s got a little of everything; the showcase includes contemporary works, including prints, paintings, films, photography, sculpture, and architectural works.

Even if you’re a head-nodding art novice, there will probably be some names you’ll recognise, and if you’re an art connoisseur, there’ll be some new discoveries for you too, as the exhibition features a mix of household names and emerging talent.

If you like the look of what you see, unlike in a museum, many of the works will actually be available to buy, with sales directly supporting the exhibiting artists and the RA’s charitable work - so it’s a win-win.

If you want to head down and check out the exhibition, your best bet is to book tickets in advance which can be done through the RA’s website directly . Tickets cost between £23.50 and £25.50, including a donation to help keep the RA’s going. Plus, if you’re a signed-up member of ‘Friends of the Royal Academy’, then entry is free.

If you're wanting to swot up on some art or just impress a date, there is a collection of other shows running at the RA.

Free shows include the RA Schools Show, which is running until 29th June and the Young Artists’ Summer Show.

If you want something a bit less modern, the Highlights from the RA Collection is running until the end of the year, which features iconic works including a sixteenth-century copy of Leonardo’s Last Supper, works by Tracey Emin, and a range of eighteenth-century pieces.

The RA also runs talks and lectures as well as short courses, so if you’re an aspiring artist, it’s worth perusing their website to get inspired.

The Royal Academy’s summer show has run every year without interruption since 1769, making it one of the longest-running cultural events in Britain. So, if you're quick at maths, you'll already have worked out that this year's exhibition is the 257th Summer Exhibition - it almost puts Glastonbury and its fallow year to shame.