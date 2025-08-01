5 Edinburgh Fringe 2025 shows you can't miss: From Tim Key’s book talks to a Steve Jobs musical

Edinburgh Fringe is the finishing school festival for a thousand Taskmaster comedians, the womb from which some of the best plays, musicals, and performances of the last decade have sprung from. And this year is shaping up to be no exception, with stand-up, immersive light shows, and life-sized puppets already taking over Scotland's historic city.

But much like eating out in London, or navigating a dating app, it can be hard to know what to pick with the sheer number of options out there. So, whether you’re heading up to the Fringe or just want to sound culturally savvy amongst your sophisticated friends, here are our top five picks at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

1. Comedy: Celya AB: Work in Progress

Progress shows are often more fun than their professional counterparts. With more experimentation, more trial and error, these are a great way to see comedians at their best and most raw. Celya AB is one of the funniest comedians on the scene right now; if you love silly yet razor-sharp observational comedy, this is a must-see.

Dates: 14th-24th August

Location: Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive)

2. Play: Seating Plan, Izzy Radford

Fairly new on the scene, this is Radford’s Fringe debut, and her scarily relatable play Seating Plan is evocative of Richard Curtis’ Four Weddings and a Funeral heyday - a bit like Bridget Jones if it were written by Miranda Hart. If you’re looking for a funny, bittersweet performance which perfectly encapsulates modern dating dilemmas, missed opportunities, and idiosyncratic characters you can’t help rooting for, this is a great one to catch.

Date: 1st-25th August

Location: Gilded Balloon Patter House

3. Books: Tim Key: L.A Baby!

(Image credit: Hugh R Hastings via Getty Images)

We love a bit of Tim Key, especially after chatting to him about his new book, L.A Baby!. And any Tim Key fans will be happy as there’s a double helping of Tim available at this year’s Fringe, as he’s performing a stand-up comedy show called Loganberry alongside chats about the book.

That’s right, Key is double dipping at the Fringe this year, delivering trademark wit as well as deranged tales and poems from his time in L.A.

Date: 1st-14th August (L.A Baby!) 31st July-17th August (Loganberry)

Location: Monkey Barrel Comedy (L.A Baby!), Forth at Pleasance Courtyard (Loganberry)

4. Musical: Nerds: The Bill Gates vs. Steve Jobs Comedy Musical

(Image credit: Nerds: The Bill Gates vs. Steve Jobs Comedy Musical)

We’re not sure any logline has sold a show more than “If South Park and the IT Crowd had an affair, Nerds would be the unapologetic lovechild they put up for adoption to avoid a scandal”, which is what this show promises. Fast, funny, and full of self-described “shit wit” this is a raucous re-imagining of modern times.

Imagine an alternative world where Bill Gates and Steve Jobs face off in a rap battle. It’s highly silly and seriously clever. If you’ve enjoyed Six, Operation Mincemeat, or this show's self-adopted parents, South Park and The IT Crowd, this might be your bag.

Dates: 1st-25th August

Location: Cowbarn at Underbelly, Bristo Square

5. Drag: Count Dykula

(Image credit: Count Dykula / Soho Theatre)

If you’ve ever inhabited the brilliant world of the Soho Theatre, you’ll probably have heard the name Count Dykula - and if you haven’t, then you definitely should. Fake blood, fake boobs, and real bats, it’s a whole load of laughs and that elusively perfect blend of theatre, music, and the completely bizarre.

If you want a powerhouse of queer culture wrapped in a comedically gothic drag extravaganza (which, granted, is a very specific desire) then this is one to have on your radar.