London is getting a brand new Marilyn Monroe exhibition to mark her 100th birthday

Marilyn Monroe is known for many things: the grate gate, making diamonds an acceptable bestie, and the only person who managed to make a rendition of Happy Birthday anything other than violently excruciating with her Happy Birthday Mr President performance. Now, London is getting a brand new exhibition celebrating the Hollywood bombshell on what would be the star’s 100th birthday.

Opening at The National Portrait Gallery, the exhibition will run from 4th June - 6th September, entitled Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait, giving the general public a glimpse into the life, loves, and career of the icon.

(Image credit: M. Garrett / Getty Images)

It has been created in association with the Marilyn Monroe estate, and the exhibition will show portraits of the Hollywood darling taken by some of the most celebrated photographers and artists from around the world. It will be bringing together works by Andy Warhol, Pauline Boty, Marlene Dumas, James Gill, Rosalyn Drexler and Audrey Flack, alongside over 20 era-defining photographers, including Cecil Beaton, Philippe Halsman, Bernard of Hollywood, and more, highlighting Monroe’s collaborative approach to image making and her creative agency.

Tickets aren’t even on sale yet but hype is definitely building as more details get shared, with Londoners clamoring to see some of the beautiful, intimate imagery up close for the first time in decades.

Alongside pictures which have become world-famous in their own right, the collection will span most of Monroe’s life, showing images form her early days as a young model, all the way up to her final photographs taken in 1962. As well as the images, some of her personal possessions will also be on display like books, scripts, and clothes she wore across her career.





