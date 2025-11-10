The best Indian restaurants in London listed by the British Indian Good Food Guide
28 tastebud treats
The British Indian Food Guide has announced its 2025 best restaurants list, offering plenty of places for Londoners to add to their bucket list.
No fewer than 28 London Indian restaurants have made it into the guide this year, but only six get a London Icons gong, reserved for places that hold “a distinctive place in the evolution of Indian cuisine in Britain.”
Those six are Cinnamon Club and Quilon in Westminster, Gymkhana, Jamavar and Benares in Mayfair, and Veeraswamy in Regent Street.
All are already highly lauded restaurants, of course — Gymkhana has two Michelin stars, and the rest bar Cinnamon Club have one a piece.
Rather find somewhere closer to home? Here are all 28, broken down by London area.
Posh London
- Amaya
- Benares
- Cinnamon Club
- Gymkhana
- Jamavar
- Kanishka
- Kutir
- Quilon
- Tamarind
- Veeraswamy
- Trishna
Soho and West End
- Bombay Brasserie
- Brigadiers
- Cafe Spice Namaste
- Darjeeling Express
- Dishoom
- Gunpowder
- Hoppers
- Kricket
- Tandoor Chop House
- Zaika
Other London
- Heritage (Dulwich)
- Babur (Forest Hill)
- Chokhi Dhani (Battersea)
- Kahani (Chelsea)
- Masalchi (Wembley)
- Rasa (Stoke Newington)
- Shiuli (Twickenham)
The British Indian Good Food Guide features 100 restaurants each year, meaning London had nabbed more than a quarter of the slots.
These picks are all judged by a private “inspection team” that makes anonymous visits to these places, according to the guide’s website.
This is only the second time the British Indian Food Guide has revealed its top 100 list, following 2024’s list just under a year ago in November. The guide’s team claim all judgements are made based on actual tastings of actual dishes — not the easy route of simply seeing which spots have the best online reviews.
The British Indian Good Food Guide’s “National Champion” is a fair old trek from the capital. It’s Newcastle Gateshead’s Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, which serves familiar and fairly reasonably priced dishes but is awarded for its “elevated dining with warmth and character.”
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
